BIG Money On The Line For FAST

From Aaron Fry

As the 2022 race season winds down, the prestige and payouts of the events goes up. The upcoming weekend is one of the most lucrative in the history of the Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt tour. Not only will it be the first time ever seeing FAST at Lernerville, it just happens to be THE Commonwealth Clash at the historic oval in Sarver, Pennsylvania. Saturday night’s event pays $10,000 to win the main event with a fantastic purse throughout the field, including $1,000 guaranteed to start.

On Sunday, the true outlaws of the FAST tour will head up to the Knox Raceway near Knox, Pennsylvania for a Sunday twilight event paying $4,000 to win the main event with $350 to start. Like Lernerville, this will be the first ever FAST appearance at the quarter mile bullring. Nate Dussel holds a slim lead over Lee Jacobs with 3 points paying events remaining for the tour championship. Ricky Peterson, Sean Rayhall, Mitch Harble and Justin Adams are all battling for spots in the top 5.

Saturday’s race at Lernerville will see pit gates open at 4 with grandstands opening at 5. The FAST driver meeting will be at 5:30 at the series registration tent. Qualifying is set for 6:30 with racing at 7:30. Reserved seating is $40 with general admission $35 and kids 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $45.

The Commonwealth Clash main event payout is as follow: 1) $10,000 2) $6,000 3) $3,500 4) $$2,800 5) $2,500 6) $2,300 7) $2,200 8) $2,100 9) $2,050 10) $2,000 11) $1,600 12) $1,400 13) $1,200 14) $1,100 15) $1,050 16) $1,000 17) $1,000 18) $1,000 19) $1,000 20) $1,000 21) $1,000 22) $1,000 23) $1,000 24) $1,000

On Sunday, Knox pit gates will be open all day but the pit area will officially open at 1 pm. Grandstands will open at 3:00. FAST driver meeting will be at 4 pm with hot laps at 4:30 and racing at 5:30. The Knox payout is a combination of the track and series payout, using the best of each position, which is: 1) $4,000 2) $1,500 3) $1,000 4) $750 5) $650 6) $600 7) $550 8) $500 9) 450 10) $425 11) $400 12) $390 13) $380 14) $370 15) $360 16) $350 17) $350 18) $350 19) $350 20) $350

As always, there are NO membership or entry fees with FAST On Dirt. Thanks to NAPA of Fremont, Brave Breed Rescue, The Cushion.com and Outsider’s Merchandise and Apparel, heat races will pay the top 4 finishers $40, $30, $20, $10. Kear’s Speed Shop and Elizabeth Gardner Photography will pay $50 each to the hard charger and hard luck awards.

All cars must be on 4 Hoosier race tires. The left rears must be the H12 national spec tire, while the right rears can be a choice of the H15 or Medium. Teams do NOT have to run the same right rear all night. Wings must be flat top with a maximum 2″ wicker bill. NO mufflers required. We will be using the red AMB transponders and Raceceiver radios ARE mandatory at all times cars are on the track.

If there are 30 cars or less, drivers will draw into 3 heat races and time trial two at a time for two laps, only against their heat race. In the event there are 31+ entries, the field is split into flights A and B. Drivers will time against their flight with heats 1 and 2 coming from flight A and heats 3 and 4 coming from flight B. Heat races will see a 4 car invert. The fastest qualifier locks into redraw providing he transfers out of his heat race. The heat race winner will also go to the redraw.

The FAST on Dirt tour will have a limited amount of tires available for the weekend. It is best to call ahead to reserve specific chalk marks. All teams will be paid at the conclusion of each event. Teams can wait until the end of the weekend to get paid in full. Watch for some added bonuses to be announced in the coming days along with a special hotel rate and some other perks!