40TH ANNUAL 410 SPRINT CAR NATIONAL OPEN SEPT. 23-24 WILL CLOSE OUT SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY 2022 SEASON

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway will close out the 2022 season Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, with the Jim Nace Memorial 40th Annual National Open for 410 sprint cars. For the first time in 30 years, the speedway’s crown jewel race will be a two-day event with nearly $100,000 in prize money on the line.

Friday night’s preliminary race for the 410 sprint cars is being sponsored by Heister House Millworks & Cabinetry of Mt. Pleasant Mills and will also feature the super late models in a 25-lap race paying $3,000 to win.

The winner of Friday’s 25-lap sprint car race will collect $6,000 and will be an automatic qualifier as well as in the redraw for Saturday’s Open. Pit gates on Friday open at 4:30 p.m. with time trials starting at 7:45 p.m. Friday’s grandstand gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday will showcase the sprint cars in the 40-lap Nace Memorial National Open presented by Mountain Ridge Metals of Millersburg. In celebration of the race’s 40th running and as a tribute to Nace, the speedway’s only five-time sprint car track champion while driving the famous Camel Express No. 26, the winner will earn $26,000, the biggest winner’s share for a non-sanctioned sprint car race in central Pennsylvania this season.

The Fast Tees Fast Time Award in memory of Jim Nace will pay $300. The Nace family is also giving away five $50 cash prizes to fans in honor of Nace’s five track championships. 410 sprint car heats on Saturday will pay $100 to win. Tow money for the 410 sprint cars will be $200 both nights.

The PASS 305 sprint cars will join the 410 sprint cars on Saturday night’s card starting at 7 p.m. Pit gates and advanced ticket holder gates open at 4 p.m. with all general admission gates opening at 4:30 p.m.

Anthony Macri of Dillsburg is the two-time defending Jim Nace Memorial National Open champion. He became the 20th different driver to win the race since it started in 1983, with the late Maynard Yingst of Linglestown scoring victories in the first three Opens. Fred Rahmer of Salfordville is the event’s only five-time winner.

The rain date for Saturday’s show only will be Sunday, Sept. 25, if needed.

Fans who can’t attend the race in-person can purchase it as a live PPV event on sprintcarunlimited.tv.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.comor follow the track on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY 2022 40th ANNUAL NATIONAL OPEN WEEKEND SEPT. 23-24 RACE INFORMATION:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2022

RACING:

410 Sprint Cars / $6,000 To Win

Super Late Models / $3,000 To Win

GATES:

Pits: 4:30PM

Grandstand: 5:30PM

Qualifying: 7:45PM

ADMISSION:

Adults: $25

Students (12-17): $15

Kids 11 & Under FREE GA

Reserved Seats Add $2

Pit Passes: $35

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2022

RACING:

410 Sprint Cars / $26,000 To Win

305 Sprint Cars / $400 To Win

GATES:

Advance Ticket Holder & Pit Gates: 4PM

General Admission Gates: 4:30PM

Qualifying: 7PM

ADMISSION:

Adults: $30

Students (12-17): $20

Kids 11 & Under FREE GA

Reserved Seats Add $2

Pit Passes: $40

2022 JIM NACE MEMORIAL 40th ANNUAL NATIONAL OPEN PURSE: 1) $26,000 2) $8,000 3) $4,000 4) $3,000 5) $2,000 6) $1,700 7) $1,400 8)8) $1,300 9) $1,200 10) $1,100 11) $1,000 12) $900 13) $800 14) $775 15) $750 16-24) $700

TOW: $200

RAIN DATE for Saturday Only: Sunday, September 25 TIME TBA