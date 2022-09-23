Cap Henry and Lane Racing Part Ways

(September 23, 2022) — Cap Henry and Lane Racing announced on Friday they were parting ways effective immediately. Henry’s crew chief Zack Myers is departing with Henry. Lane and Henry were following the 2022 All Star Circuit of Champions where they currently sit third in the point standings with two victories and 9 top five finishes.

Lane Racing indicated they are committed to following the remainder of the All Star tour but did not release who would be driving for the team during the upcoming race Saturday at Eldora. Henry also has not released his plans for the remainder of 2022.