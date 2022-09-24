Photo Gallery: Night BeFour the Crowns at Eldora Speedway Eldora Speedway, USAC National Midget Car Series, World of Outlaws Bryant Wiederman (#01) and Justin Grant (#5). (Jim Denhamer photo) Mitchel Moles (#01) and Justin Grant (#4). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tanner Carrick (#97K) and Thomas Meseraull (#7). (Jim Denhamer photo) Logan Seavey (#19) and Chris Windom (#89). (Jim Denhamer photo) Thomas Meseraul (#7x) and C.J. Leary (#25). (Jim Denhamer photo) Mitchel Moles. (Jim Denhamer photo) Buddy Kofoid (#67) and Alex Bright (#25). exchanging slide jobs Friday at Eldora Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Mitchel Moles won the USAC National Midget Car Feature Friday at Eldora Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Mitchel Moles in victory lane Friday at Eldora Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Mitchel Moles in victory lane Friday at Eldora Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Mitchel Moles with his crew in victory lane Friday at Eldora Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney (#7) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Jim Denhamer photo) Aaron Reutzel (#8) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney (#7) and Logan Seavey (#11). (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant (#13) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Jim Denhamer photo) Brady Bacon (#21) and Jacob Allen (#1A). (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Peck (#13) and Tyler Courtney (#7). (Jim Denhamer photo) David Gravel (#2) and Aaron Reutzel (#8). (Jim Denhamer photo) James McFadden (#83) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Jim Denhamer photo) Logan Seavey (#1S) and Justin Peck (#13). (Jim Denhamer photo) Rico Abreu. (Jim Denhamer photo) Rico Abreu in victory lane Friday at Eldora Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Rico Abreu in victory lane Friday at Eldora Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Rico Abreuw with his girlfriend, dog, and crew in victory lane Friday at Eldora Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Eldora SpeedwayNight BeFour the CrownsPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws