Williamson Captures Sprint Invaders Season Finale at Adams County Speedway

QUINCY, Ill. (Sept. 27, 2022) – Garet Williamson posted his second victory of the season last Sunday during the Sprint Invaders season finale.

The Bryant Paver Motorsports driver was strong throughout his debut at Adams County Speedway. Williamson won a heat race from the pole position to advance into the dash. He gained a pair of positions to finish fourth, which garnered the pole for the A Main thanks to a four-car feature inversion.

“The feature was yellow after yellow and red after red,” he said. “I knew we were good on the start. I was sliding myself and in turns three and four there was some grip around the bottom. I kind of searched a lot the first few laps. On one lap it was gone and I knew I needed to get up to the top, but (Chase) Randall got by me before the next corner.”

Williamson led the first seven laps before falling to second. Three laps later he reclaimed the top spot and rode the cushion to his second career series win.

“I yanked the wing back and went up top,” he said. “We were sticking with him. I slid him after a restart. We battled for a couple of laps. Then at the end we had a bunch of restarts, but we were able to hit our marks and maintain the lead.

“We’ve been so close so many times this year. It was important and meant a lot. That win felt better to me than any other one. Finally it all clicked and everything we went through this year was worth it.”

The triumph capped a stout weekend for the team. It began on Saturday at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, with the Fall Haul. A poor pill draw forced Williamson to rally all night as he hustled from ninth to fifth place in a heat race. That locked him into the 11th starting spot in the A Main.

“We got hurt on the pill draw,” he said. “We started last in our heat race and the track was hammer down. We did the best we could and ended up fifth. We had to come from 11th in the feature. We just needed another yellow and I think we’d have had a shot. Restarts were big for us. I passed a lot of cars on restarts.”

Williamson’s nine positions gained ranked the third most and his second-place showing was his 20th top five of the season.

The team plans to race three times this weekend at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark., which hosts the Ralph Henson Memorial on Thursday and the 35th annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires on Friday and Saturday.

Thursday’s race is sanctioned by the ASCS Mid-South Region with the Short Track Nationals featuring the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour.

Williamson enjoyed a career-best Short Track Nationals outing last year with a 12th-place run during the finale.

“I think everything will be amped up and everyone will want to be the last one to win it,” he said. “It will be a tough weekend. It’ll take consistency throughout the weekend and finding something that is fast quickly.”

Sept. 24 – 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa – Heat race: 5 (9); Feature: 2 (11).

Sept. 25 – Adams County Speedway in Quincy, Ill. – Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 4 (6); Feature: 1 (1).

50 races, 2 wins, 21 top fives, 34 top 10s, 41 top 15s, 43 top 20s

Thursday through Saturday at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark., for the Ralph Henson Memorial and the 35th annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour and ASCS Mid-South Region

Located in Columbia, Mo., Royal Power Sports services anything from motorcycles, dirt bikes, ATVs, or UTVs, to lawn mowers, weed eaters, chainsaws, scooters, golf carts, and even some small boats. If it has an engine, the staff at Royal Power Sports can handle all repairs. For more information, visit https://www.royalpowersportsmo.com/.

“We get our fuel from Royal Power Sports,” Williamson said. “Dan Minear is also a really good friend who will come help at the shop and come to the track to help out when he isn’t working.”

Williamson would like to thank Mid-Mo Equipment, Housby, JBC Transport Group, LLC, TrueSon Exteriors & Interiors, Royal Power Sports, Sorrels Auto & Truck Parts, Schure Built Suspensions, Impact Signs, Awnings, Wraps, Searsboro Telephone Company, Schooler Construction, Dash Detailing, Lindsey Rentals, SNAP, Clems Signs and Maxim for their continued support.