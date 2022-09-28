Edwards leads tight OCRS points race into Creek County Saturday

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (September 27, 2022) – Only four events are left on the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car schedule and the race for the 2022 points championship is very much on the line coming into Saturday’s event at Creek County Speedway.

Blake Edwards has held down the top spot for most of the season, but the spread between the top 3 spots has tightened up in recent weeks. Edwards is just 48 points ahead of Rees Moran and Terry Easum is 52 points behind Moran in third. Both Moran and Easum have picked up victories in the past two months while Edwards has not won since March 19 at Creek County.

Edwards also finished 4th when the OCRS next visited Creek on April 23. Moran finished third in March and 14th in April. Edwards and Moran will be battling for the points lead when racing gets underway Saturday at 7:30. Easum finished second to Edwards in March and is expected to be in the mix Saturday.

For more information visit OCRSRacing.net, or CreekCountySpeedway.co.

Top 10 Standings: 1. Blake Edwards 1713; 2. Rees Moran 1665; 3. Terry Easum 1613; 4. Whit Gastineau 1351; 5. Sheldon Barksdale 1333 6. Elizabeth Phillips 1117; 7. Joe Bob Lee 1086. 8. Johnny Kent 1018; 9. Fred Mattox 916; 10. Danny Smith 895.