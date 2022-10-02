Williams Grove’s 60th National Open Rescheduled for Saturday, October 22

From Brian Walker

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (October 1, 2022) — World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Williams Grove Speedway officials have confirmed the 60th Champion Racing Oil National Open is rescheduled for Saturday, October 22.

The one-night-only affair will still offer a $75,000-to-win payout for racers. Originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1, the remnants of Hurricane Ian washed away the first attempt with consistent rain falling all weekend long in Mechanicsburg, PA.

The October 22 date for the National Open would not be possible without support from several other Central Pennsylvania tracks working together in assistance of Williams Grove’s prestigious event. BAPS Motor Speedway has graciously moved their Saturday show to Friday, October 21, while Port Royal Speedway has kindly agreed to cancel their weekend plans.

For fans who already purchased tickets to the Saturday, October 1 event and will not be able to return on Saturday, October 22, refund options are available. Those who received print tickets can mail in to the World of Outlaws office. Those who have yet to pick up tickets, can CLICK HERE for a refund request. For more details emailtickets@dirtcar.comif you have further questions.

When the event resumes in three weeks time, all eyes will be on the famed Outlaws vs. Posse rivalry. Travelers such as Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz, Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo, David Gravel, and more hope to steal the loot from locals like Lance Dewease, Brent Marks, Danny Dietrich, Anthony Macri, and Freddie Rahmer, among others.

In the meantime, The Greatest Show on Dirt will stick around “The Keystone State” next weekend with a Port Royal Speedway doubleheader set for Friday and Saturday, October 7-8. Following that, stops at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, NE on Friday, October 14 and Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, KS on Saturday, October 15 will precede the National Open.