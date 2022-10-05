Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Cars bring championship battle to Atomic Speedway

By Brian Walker

WAVERLY, OH (Oct. 4, 2022) – The inaugural championship season for the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series presented by Low-E Insulation makes its penultimate stop of the season at Atomic Speedway, Oct. 7-8.

The doubleheader weekend will give one driver the chance to walk away with $11,000 between the two days with Friday’s Feature paying $5,000 to win and Saturday’s paying $6,000 to win.

It’ll also mark the Series’ debut at the 3/8-mile track and its debut in Ohio.

With four races left this season, and the championship battle down to 26 points between Shane Cockrum and Alex Bright, the two races at Atomic Speedway could help set up an epic championship conclusion for the Texas Non-Wing Nationals at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Oct. 28-29.

Here are the top storylines to follow this weekend:

POINTS CHASE: The inaugural championship battle for the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series is building toward to potential thrilling conclusion as the top three get closer every race. Shane Cockrum, of Benton, IL, currently holds a 26-point lead over Alex Bright and a 53-point lead over Jake Swanson, of Anaheim, CA.

While Cockrum has been consistent this season, finishing outside the top 10 only once, he’s yet to win with the Xtreme Outlaw Series. Bright has one victory (at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55), and Swanson currently holds a season high three wins – recently sweeping the Series’ last doubleheader in Illinois.

No matter who claims the title at the end of the season it will be their first national Sprint Car title.

And if they’re not careful, Matt Westfall is sitting fourth in points (-87 points behind Cockrum), entering his home territory at Atomic.

SWANSON’S SWEEP: Jake Swanson is currently the winningest driver on the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series tour, having won the last three straight events. His first Series win came at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in June. Then, he won back-to-back events at the beginning of September at Jacksonville Speedway and Spoon River Speedway.

Those three victories helped propel him into the championship battle. And with his win at Spoon River, he’s currently the only driver on tour with a Series win at a 3/8-mile track.

He’ll look to transfer that momentum to the doubleheader at Atomic to try and conquer the 3/8-mile Ohio track for the first time.

HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE: Of the championship contenders, Matt Westfall, of Pleasant Hill, OH, has the most experience at Atomic Speedway. He is the two-time and defending Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series champion and has three victories at Atomic – most recently in 2019.

He finished third against the Buckeye Outlaws at Atomic last year and earlier this year finished 11th there with the USAC Sprint Car National tour.

PROVEN WINNERS: When the USAC Sprint Cars visited Atomic Speedway earlier this year, Brady Bacon, of Broken Arrow, OK, emerged the victor. He has one victory with the Xtreme Outlaw Series this season at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Isaac Chapple, of Wilkinson, IN, who has run five races with the Xtreme Outlaw Series this season, is the latest Buckeye Outlaw Sprint winner at Atomic. He earned his first victory at the track last year.

Justin Grant, of Ione, CA, is a two-time winner at Atomic – one in a Non-Wing Sprint Car and the other in a Winged-Sprint Car. His Non-Wing victory came in 2011 with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprints. He’s still searching for his first Xtreme Outlaw Series victory.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision – either at DIRTVision.com or by downloading the DIRTVision App.

AROUND THE CORNER: The Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series presented by Low-E Insulation will conclude its inaugural championship season at Devil’s Bowl Speedway for the Texas Non-Wing Nationals, Oct. 28-29.

2022 XTREME OUTLAW SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

Monday, Feb. 14 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / CJ Leary

Tuesday, Feb. 15 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Thomas Meseraull

Saturday, April, 9 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / CJ Leary (2)

Saturday, June 11 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Brady Bacon

Friday, June 24 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Alex Bright

Saturday, June 25 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Jake Swanson

Friday, Sept. 9 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / Jake Swanson (2)

Saturday, Sept. 10 / Spoon River Speedway / Lewistown, IL / Jake Swanson (3)

