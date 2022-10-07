USAC MIDGETS TAKE A BOW WITH MIDWEST FINALE SATURDAY IN HAUBSTADT

By Richie Murray

Haubstadt, Indiana (October 6, 2022)………Thomas Meseraull has made a habit of changing up the narratives at Haubstadt, Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway in recent years.

Two years ago, the San Jose, California driver erased two decades of frustration by scoring his first career USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship feature victory.

One year ago, Meseraull, henceforth, became the first driver ever to score multiple USAC National Midget victories at the track, ending a string of 12 consecutive series races held at the 1/4-mile dirt oval since 1969 in which a different winning driver emerged.

Just this past June, Meseraull once again paced the field to become the first three-time USAC National Midget winner at The Class Track and now holds the belt as the undisputed king of midget racing at The Class Track.

This Saturday night, October 8, Meseraull will attempt to keep the roll going in his RMS Racing number 7x during Harvest Cup at Tri-State, the final USAC National Midget event in the Midwest this year before the series heads west.

Meseraull’s USAC Midget experience at the track goes back more than a decade where he finished 10th in 2010, 3rd in 2011 and 8th in 2019 and 3rd once more in June of 2021. He also possesses the 10-lap record set in October of 2021, a time of 2:17.42, which broke his own previous record from 10 years earlier.

Over the past four USAC Midget events at Tri-State, only Kyle Cummins has put a halt to Meseraull’s winning streak. By now, everyone is fully cognizant of his scores of wins in USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car and MSCS competition at the track. However, he’s yet to finish outside the top-six in each of five career midget starts at the track. His victorious run in the summer of 2021 is sandwiched between a pair of third-place results, a 5th and a 6th.

Zach Daum (Pocahontas, Ill.) captured his first career USAC National Midget victory at Tri-State back in the 2011 Hut 100. He’s also been a top-five runner in 2010 with a fifth and, most recently, slotted into the 6th position this past June.

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) has finished inside the top-10 in all five of his USAC Midget starts at Tri-State. He earned hard charger honors in the 2019 TSS USAC Midget Harvest Cup feature, ripping through the field to finish 5th after starting 16th. In the 2021 Harvest Cup, he took 3rd for his best series result at the track. The July 2021 TSS Indiana Sprint Week winner also owns an 8th, 8th and 9th with the midgets on his TSS resume.

Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.) has progressively finished higher in each of his USAC Midget appearances at Tri-State. He finished 12th in his 2020 debut, followed by a 10th and 9th in 2021 to go along with a runner-up result this past June in a race that involved several fireworks, so to speak, as he and Justin Grant tussled for the position near the end.

The lucky number for Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.) at Tri-State has been four in his last two go-arounds at Tri-State, finishing an impressive 4th in both 2021 rounds. They’re joined by KKM’s Tri-State experienced pilots who both finished inside the top-10 in June of this year with Taylor Reimer (Bixby, Okla.) scoring a 7th and Dominic Gorden (Clovis, Calif.) notching a 10th.

Their Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports teammates include Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, Okla.) who knows how to charge at Tri-State. She bolted from 22nd to 9th in the Fall of 2021 and, this past June, made the biggest advancement of the season with a 22nd to 4th surge. Bryant Wiedeman (Colby, Kan.) took 8th in the 2021 Harvest Cup while Brenham Crouch (Lubbock, Texas) tallied a best of 14th in June.

Mitchel Moles and Chase McDermand will team up on CB Industries’ weekend roster for Tri-State. Both made their Tri-State debuts back in June of this year with both turning in impressive performances. Top-rated Rookie Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) traveled 10th to 3rd in that night’s feature while McDermand made a similarly magnificent advancement from 16th to 8th.

Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.) has been a top-10 occupant of the finishing order at Tri-State, collecting a 7th in June of 2021. Chance Crum (Snohomish, Wash.) posted a 15th in the 2021 Harvest Cup while Ethan Mitchell (Mooresville, N.C.) finished 17th in June in the same event that both Jacob Denney (Galloway, Ohio) and Hayden Reinbold (Gilbert, Ariz.) made their Tri-State debuts, finishing 21st and 22nd, respectively.

First-time Tri-State USAC Midget feature starting hopefuls include BCRA Midget champion Maria Cofer (Macdoel, Calif.) and Midwest Mini Sprint Association standout Jeff Schindler (Evansville, Ind.) as well as micro sprint talent Talin Turner (Basehor, Kan.) and more.

UP NEXT:

Next up on the USAC calendar are a pair of National Midget outings this weekend, Friday, October 7, in the 9th running of the Peoples National Bank Jason Leffler Memorial at Wayne County Speedway in Wayne City, Ill. and on Saturday, October 8, in the Harvest Cup at Haubstadt, Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway.

Saturday night’s 30-lap race will be the 15th USAC National Midget event held at Tri-State Speedway since the series’ debut at the track in 1969, won by two-time series champion Mike McGreevy.

Saturday at Tri-State, pits open at 3pm Central with grandstands opening at 4pm, the drivers meeting at 4:30pm and hot laps at 5:30pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Adult general admission tickets are $25, students aged 13-18 are $20 and kids aged 12 & under are free. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Also racing at the Harvest Cup are the Midwest Sprint Car Series and the Midwest Mini Sprint Association.

Both of this weekend’s USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship events can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3AMU46z.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Buddy Kofoid-1581, 2-Justin Grant-1424, 3-Bryant Wiedeman-1232, 4-Cannon McIntosh-1227, 5-Thomas Meseraull-1219, 6-Mitchel Moles-1215, 7-Kaylee Bryson-1173, 8-Jacob Denney-970, 9-Taylor Reimer-967, 10-Brenham Crouch-928.

TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINS

3-Thomas Meseraull

1-Brady Bacon, Barry Butterworth, Lonnie Caruthers, Bryan Clauson, Kyle Cummins, Zach Daum, Jason McDougal, Mike McGreevy, Johnny Parsons, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Sleepy Tripp

TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINNERS

1969: Mike McGreevy (6/27)

1978: Sleepy Tripp (5/5)

1979: Johnny Parsons (6/15) & Barry Butterworth (8/24)

1980: Lonnie Caruthers (5/2)

2007: Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (5/12)

2010: Bryan Clauson (5/8)

2011: Zach Daum (5/21)

2012: Brady Bacon (6/2)

2019: Jason McDougal (10/19)

2020: Thomas Meseraull (10/10)

2021: Kyle Cummins (6/11) & Thomas Meseraull (10/9)

2022: Thomas Meseraull (6/5)

HARVEST CUP USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINNERS:

2-Thomas Meseraull

1-Jason McDougal

2019: Jason McDougal (10/19)

2020: Thomas Meseraull (10/10)

2021: Thomas Meseraull (10/9)

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS AT TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 10/9/2021 – Tanner Thorson – 13.266

3 Laps – 6/27/1969 – Bob Tattersall – 50.000

8 Laps – 6/8/2011 – Hunter Schuerenberg – 1:43.14

10 Laps – 10/9/2021 – Thomas Meseraull – 2:17.42

12 Laps – 10/19/2019 – Tanner Thorson – 2:59.89

40 Laps – 6/15/1979 – Johnny Parsons – 11:07.40

50 Laps – 6/27/1969 – Mike McGreevy – 14:15.27

PAST USAC NATIONAL MIDGET RESULTS AT TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY:

1969 FEATURE: 1. Mike McGreevy, 2. Dave Strickland, 3. Roger West, 4. Les Scott, 5. Clark Templeman, 6. George McBeath, 7. Gary Irvin, 8. Dave Ward, 9. Bill Renshaw, 10. Sonny Ates, 11. Mel Cornett, 12. Rob Greentree, 13. Merle Bettenhausen, 14. Bob Tattersall, 15. Larry Kirkpatrick, 16. Mel Kenyon, 17. Jack Fitzpatrick, 18. Steve Troxell.

1978 FEATURE: 1. Sleepy Tripp, 2. Ron Shuman, 3. Lonnie Caruthers, 4. Mel Kenyon, 5. Steve Cannon, 6. Larry Gates, 7. Jeff Heywood, 8. Mack McClellan, 9. Steve Lotshaw, 10. Jeff Nuckles, 11. Ron Eden, 12. Dave Stoltz, 13. Bubby Jones, 14. Tim Pangborn, 15. Rich Vogler, 16. Jerry Weeks, 17. Stan Fox, 18. Chris Cumberworth, 19. Kevin Olson, 20. Wes Stafford.

1979 FEATURE: (6/15) 1. Johnny Parsons, 2. Jerry Weeks, 3. Steve Lotshaw, 4. Dana Carter, 5. Rick Goudy, 6. Rich Vogler, 7. Wes Stafford, 8. Barry Butterworth, 9. Stan Fox, 10. Lonnie Caruthers, 11. Lee Carey, 12. Ken Schrader, 13. Terry Wente, 14. Tim Pangborn, 15. Steve Cannon, 16. Mel Kenyon, 17. Ron Mullen, 18. Bob Wente, 19. Jerry Nuckles, 20. Chuck Gurney.

1979 FEATURE: (8/24) 1. Barry Butterworth, 2. Sleepy Tripp, 3. Rich Vogler, 4. Bob Wente, 5. Mel Kenyon, 6. Steve Lotshaw, 7. Lonnie Caruthers, 8. Chuck Gurney, 9. Ken Schrader, 10. Jeff Nuckles, 11. Warren Mockler, 12. Nick Gojmeric, 13. Chris Cumberworth, 14. Jerry Weeks, 15. Kenneth Nichols, 16. Bob Bennett, 17. Bill Renshaw, 18. Stan Fox, 19. Dave Ray, 20. Danny Frye, Jr.

1980 FEATURE: 1. Lonnie Caruthers, 2. Jerry Weeks, 3. Johnny Parsons, 4. Sleepy Tripp, 5. Steve Lotshaw, 6. Jeff Heywood, 7. Mel Kenyon, 8. Bob Wente, 9. Nick Gojmeric, 10. Marty Davis, 11. Warren Mockler, 12. Dave Keith, 13. Bob Bennett, 14. Kenneth Nichols, 15. Alan Brown, 16. Jerry Nuckles, 17. Tracy Potter, 18. Bob Carey, 19. Bobby Grim, Jr., 20. Jerry Harris.

2007 FEATURE: 1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2. Hud Cone, 3. Darren Hagen, 4. Brad Kuhn, 5. Jerry Coons Jr., 6. Cole Carter, 7. Davey Ray, 8. Tom Hessert III, 9. Brady Bacon, 10. Danny Stratton, 11. Kevin Swindell, 12. Shane Cottle, 13. Mike Hess, 14. Bobby East, 15. Levi Jones, 16. Brad Loyet, 17. Zach Daum, 18. Mat Neely, 19. Gary Taylor, 20. Donnie Lehmann, 21. A.J. Felker, 22. Nick Knepper, 23. Damion Gardner, 24. Josh Wise, 25. Dave Darland.

2010 FEATURE: 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Jerry Coons Jr., 3. Caleb Armstrong, 4. Shane Hmiel, 5. Zach Daum, 6. Dereck King, 7. Nick Knepper, 8. Dave Darland, 9. Brad Loyet, 10. Thomas Meseraull, 11. Henry Clarke, 12. Brad Kuhn, 13. Tim Siner, 14. Daniel Adler, 15. Shane Cockrum, 16. Kyle Hamilton, 17. Mario Clouser, 18. Tyler Robbins, 19. Levi Jones, 20. Kent Schmidt, 21. Hud Cone, 22. Bobby East, 23. Tracy Hines, 24. Austin Brown, 25. Davey Ray, 26. Evan Lents, 27. Alex Bowman, 28. Darren Hagen, 29. Gavin Galbraith, 30. Kellen Conover, 31. Andrew Felker, 32. Levi Roberts, 33. Travis Berryhill.

2011 FEATURE: 1. Zach Daum, 2. Tracy Hines, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Darren Hagen, 5. Jerry Coons Jr., 6. Bryan Clauson, 7. Caleb Armstrong, 8. Davey Ray, 9. Bobby East, 10. Kyle Larson, 11. Kellen Conover, 12. Levi Jones, 13. Mario Clouser, 14. Travis Berryhill, 15. John Campbell, 16. Levi Roberts, 17. Bubba Altig, 18. Shane Cockrum, 19. Tanner Swanson, 20. Kody Aldrich, 21. Brady Bacon, 22. Kody Swanson, 23. Jimmy Simpson, 24. Seth Motsinger, 25. Kent Schmidt, 26. Chase Barber, 27. Michael Koontz, 28. Tyler Robbins, 29. Gavin Galbraith, 30. Mike Hess, 31. Brad Kuhn, 32. Doug Day, 33. Dalton Armstrong.

2012 FEATURE: 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Levi Jones, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Ryan Bernal, 6. Jerry Coons, Jr., 7. Darren Hagen, 8. Brett Anderson, 9. Levi Roberts, 10. Steve Buckwalter, 11. Andrew Felker, 12. Thomas Meseraull, 13. Davey Ray, 14. Mario Clouser, 15. Bobby East, 16. Caleb Armstrong, 17. Tyler Thomas, 18. Rico Abreu, 19. Cameron Hagin, 20. Dalton Armstrong, 21. Zach Daum, 22. Austin Brown, 23. Bubba Altig, 24. Chett Gehrke, 25. Colten Cottle, 26. Andy Malpocker, 27. Ryan Criswell, 28. Ted Hines, 29. Tyler Robbins, 30. Daniel Robinson, 31. Tracy Hines, 32. Mike Hess, 33. C.J. Leary, 34. Jimmy Simpson.

2019 FEATURE: (Starting position in parentheses) 1. Jason McDougal (5), 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (4), 3. Kyle Cummins (7), 4. Tyler Courtney (2), 5. Justin Grant (16), 6. Logan Seavey (1), 7. Tucker Klaasmeyer (18), 8. Thomas Meseraull (12), 9. Tanner Thorson (17), 10. Zeb Wise (19), 11. Chris Windom (11), 12. Tyler Thomas (8), 13. Jerry Coons, Jr. (13), 14. Robert Dalby (3), 15. Andrew Layser (10), 16. C.J. Leary (21), 17. Tanner Carrick (14), 18. Karsyn Elledge (9), 19. Critter Malone (15), 20. Jake Swanson (22), 21. Gio Scelzi (6), 22. Kendall Ruble (20).

2020 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Thomas Meseraull (7), 2. Tanner Thorson (4), 3. Kyle Cummins (12), 4. Tyler Courtney (9), 5. Emerson Axsom (23*), 6. Kevin Thomas Jr. (10), 7. Clinton Boyles (18), 8. Justin Grant (5), 9. Kaylee Bryson (22), 10. Chase Johnson (15), 11. Cole Bodine (2), 12. Buddy Kofoid (16), 13. Chase Randall (13), 14. Logan Seavey (17), 15. Jerry Coons Jr. (21), 16. Chris Windom (6), 17. Jason McDougal (3), 18. Sam Johnson (14), 19. Daison Pursley (11), 20. Brady Bacon (19), 21. Andrew Layser (1), 22. Stephen Schnapf (8), 23. Cannon McIntosh (20). NT

2021 FEATURE: (6/6) (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Cummins (3), 2. Chris Windom (6), 3. Thomas Meseraull (9), 4. Daison Pursley (1), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (7), 6. Jason McDougal (15), 7. Cannon McIntosh (4), 8. Justin Grant (19), 9. Tanner Thorson (8), 10. Buddy Kofoid (2), 11. Corey Day (11), 12. Emerson Axsom (12), 13. Logan Seavey (5), 14. Cole Bodine (17), 15. Brenham Crouch (18), 16. Bryant Wiedeman (10), 17. Brian Carber (22), 18. Kaylee Bryson (21), 19. Trey Gropp (14), 20. Stephen Schnapf (20), 21. Hayden Williams (16), 22. Ethan Mitchell (13). NT

2021 FEATURE: (10/9) (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Thomas Meseraull (7), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (2), 3. Justin Grant (17), 4. Daison Pursley (1), 5. Chris Windom (14), 6. Kyle Cummins (10), 7. Logan Seavey (5), 8. Bryant Wiedeman (20), 9. Buddy Kofoid (3), 10. Tanner Thorson (6), 11. Kaylee Bryson (16), 12. Jace Park (9), 13. Carson Garrett (19), 14. Emerson Axsom (18), 15. Chance Crum (15), 16. Sam Johnson (12), 17. Tyler Rust (22), 18. Cannon McIntosh (4), 19. Brenham Crouch (11), 20. Ethan Mitchell (8), 21. Jake Neuman (21), 22. Chase Randall (13). NT

2022 FEATURE: (6/5) (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Thomas Meseraull (2), 2. Buddy Kofoid (6), 3. Mitchel Moles (10), 4. Kaylee Bryson (22), 5. Kyle Cummins (12), 6. Zach Daum (3), 7. Taylor Reimer (1), 8. Chase McDermand (16), 9. Justin Grant (5), 10. Dominic Gorden (15), 11. Jade Avedisian (9), 12. Bryant Wiedeman (4), 13. Chris Windom (14), 14. Brenham Crouch (7), 15. Cade Lewis (8), 16. Mariah Ede (21), 17. Ethan Mitchell (11), 18. Jason McDougal (13), 19. Cannon McIntosh (17), 20. Chris Baue (18), 21. Jacob Denney (20), 22. Hayden Reinbold (19). NT