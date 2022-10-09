Moran Wins Feature and Takes OCRS Point Lead at Caney Valley

From John Rittenoure

CANEY, Kan. (October 8, 2022) — The race for the 2022 AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car championship is set for a dramatic finish following Rees Moran’s start-to-finish run to victory Saturday at Caney Valley Speedway.

Trailing season-long points leader Blake Edwards by just 8 points after an 8th place finish on Friday, Moran roared off the pole Saturday and raced to his second victory of the season and grabbed the series points lead with one race remaining.

Moran now has a 12 point lead over Edwards with just on race remaining at Red Dirt Raceway next Saturday.

Moran was chased by Friday night winner Brandon Anderson most of the race until Alex Sewell passed him with two lap remaining. Anderson held on to third ahead of third in points, Terry Easum. Casey Wills finished fifth. Edwards finished 7th behind 6th place finisher Sheldon Barksdale.

The 2022 season comes to a close next Saturday at Red Dirt Raceway and a champion will be crowned. The three-way race is between Moran, Edwards and Easum who is 67 out of the lead.

Ameriflex Oil Capital Racing Series

Caney Valley Speedway

Caney, Kansas

Saturday, October 8, 2022

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 88-Terry Easum[1]

2. 15-Jack Potter[2]

3. 5$-Danny Smith[3]

4. 7F-Noah Harris[8]

5. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[4]

6. 55-Johnny Kent[6]

7. 22Z-Zach Campbell[5]

8. 61A-Doug Fry[7]

9. 9H-Emilio Hoover[10]

10. 30X-Larry Bratti[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 22T-Frank Taft[1]

2. 8-Alex Sewell[5]

3. 22M-Rees Moran[7]

4. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[8]

5. FJB-Chad Frewaldt[2]

6. 38-Jimmy Forrester[4]

7. 12M-Mitchell Barros[9]

8. 9-Kevin Foreman[6]

9. 77-Dean Drake Jr[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 31-Casey Wills[2]

2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]

3. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[1]

4. 5-Joe Bob Lee[5]

5. 17E-Blake Edwards[8]

6. 28P-Bradley Fezard[3]

7. 26M-Fred Mattox[4]

8. 23A-Travis Ashwood[7]

9. 29L-Lane Goodman[9]

B Main (12 Laps)

1. 38-Jimmy Forrester[4]

2. 55-Johnny Kent[3]

3. FJB-Chad Frewaldt[2]

4. 26M-Fred Mattox[7]

5. 9H-Emilio Hoover[11]

6. 28P-Bradley Fezard[5]

7. 22Z-Zach Campbell[6]

8. 61A-Doug Fry[8]

9. 30X-Larry Bratti[13]

10. 9-Kevin Foreman[10]

11. 12M-Mitchell Barros[1]

12. 23A-Travis Ashwood[9]

13. 29L-Lane Goodman[12]

14. 77-Dean Drake Jr[14]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 22M-Rees Moran[1]

2. 8-Alex Sewell[4]

3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]

4. 88-Terry Easum[6]

5. 31-Casey Wills[3]

6. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[8]

7. 17E-Blake Edwards[10]

8. 55-Johnny Kent[16]

9. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[13]

10. 26M-Fred Mattox[18]

11. 15-Jack Potter[9]

12. 9H-Emilio Hoover[19]

13. 5$-Danny Smith[11]

14. 7F-Noah Harris[7]

15. 38-Jimmy Forrester[15]

16. 22T-Frank Taft[5]

17. 5-Joe Bob Lee[12]

18. FJB-Chad Frewaldt[17]

19. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[14]

20. 28P-Bradley Fezard[20]