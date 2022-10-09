Stockon Tops Cummins to Win MSCS Feature at Haubstadt

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (October 8, 2022) — Chase Stockon won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Tri-State Speedway. Stockon took the lead from Kendall Ruble and held of a late charge from Kyle Cummins and Kevin Thomas Jr. for the $5,000 victory. Carson Garrett, and Robert Ballou rounded out the top five.

Midwest Sprint Car Series

Tri-State Speedway

Haubstadt, Indiana

Saturday, October 8, 2022

Feature:

1. Chase Stockon

2. Kyle Cummins

3. Kevin Thomas Jr.

4. Carson Garrett

5. Robert Ballou

6. Anton Hernandez

7. Kendall Ruble

8. Jason McDougal

9. Jadon Rogers

10. Brady Short

11. Justin Grant

12. Critter Malone

13. Brandon Morin

14. Aydn Schmidt

15. CJ Leary

16. Collin Ambrose

17. Geoff Ensign

18. Stan Beadles

19. Sam Scott

20. Dustin Beck

21. Aric Gentry