Bowden sweeps Friday night USCS Scenic City Shootout contest at Boyd’s Speedway

By Pete Walton

Ringgold, GA – October 21, 2022 – Hernando, Mississippi’s Brad Bowden won the 25-lap USCS Scenic City Shootout Night One event at Boyd’s Speedway on Friday night.

On his way to the USCS Victory Lane stop he also won his qualifying heat and the Hoosier Speed Dash to sweep the evening while collecting $2100 for his efforts.

The 2022 Powri Outlaw Sprint Series Champion Roger Crockett from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma followed in the runner-up spot, two-time USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series Champion Dale Howard from Byhalia, MS got the final podium spot in third place.

Sunbury, Pennsylvania’s Mark Smith spun on lap four, then charged back through the field to finish fourth. 13-tine USCS National, Champion Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee completed the top five.

2021 USCS Champion, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio led the next group in sixth followed by fellow Ohioan, Chase Dunham in seventh. Jacksonville, Florida USCS Veteran racer Terry Witherspoon finished eighth.

Tim Perry from Mooresville, North Carolina raced under the flagstand in ninth and USCS Veteran sprint car racer, Joe Larkin who ranks fourth in the USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series point standings rounded out the top ten.

Bowden won the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat. Roger Crockett won the JJ Supply of NC Second Heat. Bowden then collected the win in the six-lap Hoosier Speed Dash to earn the K&N Filters Pole Position for the start of the main event.

Hall of Famer Danny Smith edged out Terry Witherspoon for the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award by passing six cars in the main event to the five cars Witherspoon passed in the main event.

The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour sprint cars return to Boyd’s Speedway on Saturday night for the USCS Scenic City Shootout finale. Gates open at 4pm with Racing at 7pm.

For event details go to www.boydsspeedway.com

For USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour results for the USCS Scenic City Shootout Night #1 10/21/2022 at Boyd’s Speedway – Ringgold, GA

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters Winged Sprint Cars 16-Entries

USCS Fall Brawl Series – Round # 3 main event 25-Laps:

1. 4X-Brad Bowden[1]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett[3]; 3. 47-Dale Howard[4]; 4. M1-Mark Smith[5]; 5. 10-Terry Gray[2]; 6. 24-Danny Smith[12]; 7. 66-Chase Dunham[8]; 8. 43-Terry Witherspoon[13]; 9. 36-Tim Perry[6]; 10. 33-Joe Larkin[9]; 11. 28-Jeff Willingham[14]; 12. 48-Wade Buttrey[11]; 13. 21-Aubrey Black[16]; 14. 4S-Scott Baldwin[15]; 15. (DNF) 7E-Eric Gunderson[10]; 16. (DNF) 51-Matt Linder[7]

Hoosier Speed Dash 6-Laps

1. 4X-Brad Bowden[2]; 2. 10-Terry Gray[1]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett[4]; 4. 47-Dale Howard[3]; 5. M1-Mark Smith[6]; 6. 36-Tim Perry[5]

Engler Heat 1 8-Laps

1. 4X-Brad Bowden[3]; 2. 10-Terry Gray[7]; 3. 51-Matt Linder[1]; 4. 36-Tim Perry[6]; 5. 7E-Eric Gunderson[2]; 6. 33-Joe Larkin[8]; 7. 43-Terry Witherspoon[5]; 8. 4S-Scott Baldwin[4]

JJ Supply of NC Heat 2 8-Laps

1. 11-Roger Crockett[4]; 2. M1-Mark Smith[7]; 3. 47-Dale Howard[6]; 4. 66-Chase Dunham[3]; 5. 48-Wade Buttrey[2]; 6. 24-Danny Smith[5]; 7. 28-Jeff Willingham[1]; 8. 21-Aubrey Black[8]