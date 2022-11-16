Mallett Scores Four Wins in Four States to Highlight Season

Inside Line Promotions

GREENBRIER, Ark. (Nov. 15, 2022) – Jordon Mallett enjoyed a four-win season that featured consistency as he finished inside the top five nearly 50 percent of the time and inside of the top 10 during nearly two thirds of his starts.

Mallett was victorious at Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Miss.; at Crowleys Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Ark.; at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Ga.; and at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Ala.

Three of the victories came during USCS Series national competition, which was tied for the second-most wins. Mallett was also a winner with the ASCS Mid-South Region.

“I feel good about the season,” he said. “Wins are good, but when I analyze the season I’m looking at the missed opportunities as the ones that got away and the reasons they got away. I’m looking at where could we have capitalized better. I feel like we executed well and did our job, but in my eyes even with a perfect season you should have a laundry list of things to clean up. I’m glad we were winning races and running well. During the offseason I want to make sure we can capitalize on not having ones that got away next season.”

Mallett used a pick-and-choose schedule rather than racing for points with any series in 2022. However, he still earned enough to place ninth in the ASCS Mid-South Region standings despite missing multiple races. Mallett also finished third in the USCS Series Speedweek standings and he ended 10th in the ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek standings with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour.

With several hurdles hampering scheduled races throughout the year, Mallett made the most of his opportunity, scoring a dozen top fives and 16 top 10s in 25 starts.

“Racing 25 times isn’t where I’d like to be in a year, but when you look back we lost 15-to-18 races between rainouts and tire shortages,” he said. “In those 25 shows we got to race we showed we were prepared and we were on point. We met our expectations and made it count whenever we showed up to the track.

“I’m fortunate we have really good people behind us that believe in our team. When we show up we’re there to make it count and this year I feel good about it. We’re also in as good of a position entering next season as we ever have been heading into an offseason. We can’t wait for the 2023 season to get rolling.”

SEASON STATS –

25 races, 4 wins, 12 top fives, 16 top 10s, 21 top 15s, 23 top 20s

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Awakening Events

Awakening Events is a nationwide, full service, live event company that is based in Nashville, Tenn., and Conway, Ark. For more information, http://www.AwakeningEvents.com.

“It’s super exciting to have them back,” Mallett said. “With the pandemic, just like in racing, it slowed all of the live events down. We pressed pause and let everything settle back down. We’re thrilled to welcome them back as the primary partner for our team. I look forward to having a lot of success together. They’ve been a great supporter of us and we’re excited to welcome them back bigger and better than ever.”

Mallett would like to thank Awakening Events, Porter Commercial Refrigeration, Water for Christ, Red River Rack Co., D&K Farms, DHR Suspension, Racing Optics, Triple X Race Co., KSE Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Sinco, Inc., Autometer, Callies Racing Products, DynoTech Race Engines, Hero Graphics, Hilborn Fuel Injection, ISC Racers Tape, K&N Engineering, Lone Star Super Gas (Sunoco), HRP Wings, Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson Race Products, Smiley’s Racing Products, MetTec Titanium, MotorState Distributing, DMI and Superior Bearing and Supply for their continued support.