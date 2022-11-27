Over $300,000 in Cash and Contingencies Given Out at Knoxville Raceway Banquet!  

By Bill Wright

November 26, 2021 (Altoona, IA) — Knoxville Raceway drivers, owners, officials and fans gathered Saturday night at Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona, Iowa. Guests witnessed over $300,000 in cash and contingencies handed out in an event emceed by track announcers Tony Bokhoven and Kris Krug.

The contingency package was headlined by a giveaway of eight chassis. Each owner in all three sprint car classes was awarded a contingency (see prize list with winners below). The Knoxville Raceway Charitable Organization (KRCO) again will provide insurance for all 2022 Knoxville point eligible drivers. Drivers who intend on competing in weekly racing at Knoxville Raceway in 2023 will also have fire suppression bottles purchased by the KRCO.

After dinner, new General Manager Jason Reed addressed the attendees. In addition to the thanks doled out to those who make Knoxville Raceway what it is, he expressed his excitement for the 2023 season.

Drivers and owners outside of the top five in each of the three respective classes received their accolades.

The “Jr. Fan Club Driver of the Year” was announced. Brian Brown received his fourth such Award.

Bill Webb was the recipient of the “Knoxville Raceway Fan of the Year” for his involvement and support in the Knoxville Raceway.

Bob Baker, the Executive Director of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, presented the “Ralph Capitani Heritage Award” to longtime Knoxville official Doug Clark, who has been instrumental in recent support of both the Knoxville Raceway and the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum.

The “Lyle Boyd Hard Charger Award” awards the drivers who passed the most cars in A main events this season. Tyler Groenendyk received the award in the Pro Series class, with Chase Randall (360) and Riley (410) receiving the award in their respective classes.

Tasker Phillips was named the “Sportsman of the Year” in the 410 class, while Kaleb Johnson picked up the honor in the 360 class. Jeff Wilke won the award in the Pro Series class for the second time in his career.

Ryan Navritil (Pro Series), Chase Randall (360), and JJ Hickle (410) were named “Rookie of the Year” in their respective classes.

The big hardware went out last to the top five drivers in the Knoxville Championship Cup Series point standings. In the Pro Series class, Brandon Worthington (5th), Eric Bridger (4th), Scotty Johnson (3rd), Tyler Groenendyk (2nd) and Mike Mayberry (champion) were honored. It was Mayberry’s first career championship.

In the 360 class, Jamie Ball (5th), Kaleb Johnson (4th), Chase Randall (3rd), Clint Garner (2nd) and Terry McCarl (champion) were honored. It was Terry’s first career championship in the 360 class after winning seven in the 410 class.

In the 410 class, Justin Henderson (5th), Lynton Jeffrey (4th), Austin McCarl (3rd), Aaron Reutzel (2nd) and Brian Brown (champion) were honored. It was Brian’s fifth championship in the 410 class. He also has a title in the 360’s.

Brian Brown Racing was the 410 “Team of the Year,” with TMAC Motorsports winning in the 360 class and Mayberry Motorsports taking the Pro Class.

Contingency Winners by Draw (presented to owners)…

Pro Series Class:

EMi Chassis: Mayberry Motorsports #0

Vortex Wing: Doug Worthington #71, Lauren Wilke #41, Scott Stelzer #99, Chase and Brittany Young #26M

HRP Wing: Josh Jones #02s, Ryan Navritil #12P, Mike Johnston #14J, Tyler Groenendyk Racing #17x, Dwight Bridger #81E

Schoenfeld Header, FSR Radiator: JF2, LLC #44

360 Class:

Triple X Chassis: Calvin Landis Motorsports #70

EMi Chassis: Boyd and Glenda Fluth #40

Winters Front End: Leavitt Motorsports #22, Jon Randall #9, Jamie Ball Racing #4w, Cam Martin Racing #4

Winters Rear End: TMAC Motorsports #24, Ridge & Sons Racing #83, Catalyst Autosport #99, Kaleb Johnson #22K

Vortex Wing: Vande Voort Racing #5A, John Anderson #1A, Beaver Motorsports #53

Pro Shocks: Devin Kline Racing #7c

HRP Wing: Collin Moyle #5m

FSR Radiator, Schoenfeld Headers: Zoutte Motorsports #33

410 Class:

Maxim Chassis: Goodno Promotions #22, Mania Motorsports #7TAZ

EMi Chassis: David Brown #7B, Bobby Mincer #15

Triple X Chassis: Deuce5 Motorsports #25

Vortex Wing: ML Hansen Promotions, PC #9H, Tim Estenson #14T, TKS Motorsports #2KS, Chris Martin Racing #44, Country Builders Construction #88, Matt Moro Motorsports #2M

Winters Rear End: Sandvig Motorsports #7, Moeller Motorsports #20

Pro Shocks: Ridge & Sons Racing #8

Ti64 Bolt Kit and FSR Radiator: Carson McCarl, Inc. #27, Kyle and Susan Phillips #3P

Kinsler Fuel Pump and BMRC Line Kit: Bruce Williams #7w, Brian Brown Racing #21

Winters Front End: Don and Terresa Juhl #09

Ti64 Bolt Kit: Steve Gennetten #3

All Pro Cylinder Heads: D&D Motorsports #76

KSE Steering Gear: Tyler Drueke #12, JW Motorsports #2

Winters Front End and Schoenfeld Headers: Higday Motorsports #14