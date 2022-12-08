Scotty Thiel prepares for full-time All Star campaign with Pete Grove and Premier Motorsports

By Fully Injected Motorsports

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (December 7, 2022) – Sheboygan, Wisconsin’s “Big Wheel” Scotty Thiel put together an impressive campaign in 2022, and despite a rapidly dwindling off-season that will conclude officially in early February, Thiel is full steam ahead, ready and eager to compete full-time with the All Star Circuit of Champions aboard Pete Grove’s Premier Motorsports No. 70.

Thiel, who powered the No. 73 during his latest campaign, will join Grove with intentions to not only accomplish Rookie of the Year honors with “America’s Series,” but master the 50-race schedule and contend for a title, working to outdo a personal stat sheet that included five victories in 2022, four of which during IRA Outlaw Sprint Series competition.

“It was a productive season and I’m proud of everyone’s efforts, regardless of how things have unfolded this offseason, but it’s time to start a new chapter and I couldn’t be more excited,” stated Thiel. “Traveling more in 2022 gave me the opportunity to not only race with some of the best competition in the country, but also a chance to learn and progress as a driver. The goal is to transfer that knowledge and comfort into this deal with Pete Grove. He’s a passionate guy who wants to be successful…I know we have what it takes to accomplish that.”

As noted, Thiel accumulated four IRA victories in 2022, kicking things off with a bang with back-to-back triumphs in the Series’ season opening events at Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, and Sycamore Speedway in Sycamore, Illinois, on April 23 and May 7, respectively. Impressive enough, each of Thiel’s efforts were flawless – leading each lap of each main event.

Adding additional luster to his IRA scorecard, Thiel’s third and fourth victories with the Series were also accomplished in back-to-back fashion, this time earning victories at Dodge County Fairgrounds Speedway in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, and Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin, on September 2-3.

Padding the win column prior to his IRA September double, Thiel earned a Midwest Open Wheel Association (MOWA) victory at Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, Illinois, on August 19. Although shortened due to weather and a mandated curfew, Thiel was perfect, leading all 15 circuits for a $2,000 score.

Thiel also frequented All Star Circuit of Champions and World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series events during his recent agenda, following each of the Series as far east as the Keystone State. The Big Wheel may not have been victorious with the aforementioned Series, but notable performances were not far and few in between. In fact, Thiel earned a breakout performance against the Greatest Show On Dirt in his home state of Wisconsin, finishing a career-best sixth in Cedar Lake Speedway’s Independence Day Spectacular on Saturday, July 2.

A third-place finish during the All Star invasion of Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin, on May 21 highlighted Thiel’s All Star Circuit of Champions accomplishments; he participated in six main events.

“It’s always the goal to win races, but when you can put up solid numbers against traveling series like the All Stars and World of Outlaws, that’s when the momentum begins to build,” added Thiel. “Great finishes also build confidence, and to maintain a successful team, confidence can be just as important as equipment.

“Pete Grove, his son Alex and I are already off to a great start together. We’re still in the hunt for a full-time crew chief, but that hasn’t slowed our progress. February will be here before we know it.”

ON DECK

The “Big Wheel” Scotty Thiel and Premier Motorsports will activate their 2023 campaign with All Star Circuit of Champions competition in Georgia and Florida on February 3-14.

SPECIAL THANKS:

Scotty Thiel and Premier Motorsports would like to thank all their partners: Premier Pallets, Walkers Game Ear, Lumber & Things, Professional Plating Inc, Scott Thiel Builders, Stealth Cam, Muddy Outdoors, Linc Systems, Lutes Custom Cabinetry, Complete Water, GRP Motorsports, HRP, Winters, Sanders, Saldana, FK Rod Ends.

LIVE BROADCAST COVERAGE:

SOCIAL MEDIA:

2022 STATS:

Wins: 5

Top-Fives: 13

Top-Tens: 21

2022 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS:

Scotty Thiel and Team 73 capped three-race Central PA visit with a tenth-place run at Port Royal Speedway on Sunday, March 20. Earned first win of 2022 during IRA Outlaw Sprint Series start at Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, on Saturday, April 23. Won second feature of season during IRA Outlaw Sprint Series visit to Sycamore Speedway in Sycamore, Illinois, on Saturday, May 7. Finished third with All Star Circuit of Champions at Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin, on Saturday, May 21. Rallied from 19th to eighth in Sunday night visit to 141 Speedway in Maribel, Wisconsin, on May 30. Finished second during IRA action at Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois, on Friday, June 10. Finished 13th and 14th in the World of Outlaws doubleheader at Beaver Dam Raceway on June 17-18. Finished ninth with IRA at Plymouth Dirt Track on Thursday, June 30, then finished eighth and sixth against the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series in Cedar Lake Speedway’s Independence Day Spectacular on Friday and Saturday, July 1-2; career-high finishes against Greatest Show On Dirt. Earned third-consecutive World of Outlaws top-ten with seventh-place score at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin, on Saturday, July 9; he started from the pole. Finished seventh in Knoxville Raceway start on Saturday, July 16. Finished fifth with IRA at Langlade County Speedway on Saturday, July 30. Qualifies for Knoxville Nationals C-Main. Won MOWA Sprint Car Series event at Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, Illinois, on Friday, August 19. Finished fourth with the IRA Outlaw Sprint Series at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin, on Saturday, August 20. Earned three consecutive podiums including two victories with IRA Outlaw Sprint Car Series on September 2-4; earned wins at Dodge County Fairgrounds Speedway (9/2) and Plymouth Dirt Track (9/3), finished second at 141 Speedway (9/4). Finished eighth at Dog Hollow Speedway on Friday, September 16. Finished second during FAST Series start at Lernerville Speedway on Saturday, September 17. Finished second and fourth in the IRA’s final weekend of competition; second at Dodge County Fairgrounds on September 23 and fourth at Plymouth Dirt Track on September 24.