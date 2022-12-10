2023 AmeriFlex/OCRS schedule released

John Rittenoure

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. (December 9, 2022) – After completing a successful 2022 season under the co-ownership of Kerry Gorby and Terry Mattox, the AmeriFlex Hose and Accessories Oil Capital Racing Series has announced a 28-race sprint car schedule for 2023.

Three tracks will host the OCRS Sprints for the first time plus the OCRS will return to three tracks that were not visited in 2022.

On June 15 Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri will host their first OCRS event followed by a stop at I-70 Speedway in Odessa on June 16. June 17 will end three straight nights of racing in Missouri with a return visit to Lake Ozark Speedway.

Elk City Motorsports Park in Elk City, Oklahoma will hold their first ever OCRS event on June 24 followed by a second date on August 18.

Enid Speedway is scheduled for April 1. It will be the first OCRS race at the Garfield County Fairgrounds track since 2019. A race scheduled their in 2022 was cancelled due to the tire shortage at that time.

For the first time since 2016 Longdale Speedway will hold events on April 15 and a OCRS / URSS combined event October 7.

The new Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, Oklahoma will host the OCRS on May 26. The OCRS last visited there in 2015 at what was then known as Flint Creek Speedway.

The 2023 season opens on March 11 at Red Dirt Raceway followed by events at Thunderbird Speedway on March 17 and Creek County Speedway March 18. The season ends on October 28 at Caney Valley Speedway.

The series will also visit Tulsa Speedway, 81 Speedway (OCRS / URSS), Salina Highbanks Speedway, Lawton Speedway and Oklahoma Sports Park during the season.

2022 Top 10 Standings: 1. Blake Edwards 1763; 2. Rees Moran 1761; 3. Terry Easum 1724; 4. Sheldon Barksdale 1435; 5. Whit Gastineau 1351; 6. Elizabeth Phillips 1202; 7. Johnny Kent 1115; 8. Joe Bob Lee 1048; 9. Danny Smith 972; 10. Fred Mattox 966.

2022 Winners: 3/4 – Steven Shebester (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/5 – Tyler Drueke (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/19 – Blake Edwards (Creek County Speedway); 3/25 – John Carney II (Thunderbird Speedway); 3/26 – Tanner Conn (Lawton Speedway); 4/9 – Terry Easum (Oklahoma Sports Park); 4/23 – Johnny Kent (Creek County Speedway); 5/20 – Danny Smith (Tulsa Speedway); 5/21 – Steven Shebester (81 Speedway); 5/28 – Alex Sewell (Salina Highbanks Speedway); 6/24 – Tanner Conn (Red Dirt Raceway); 6/25 – Kyle Clark (Tri-State Speedway); 7/9 – Steven Shebester (Lawton Speedway); 7/22 – Whit Gastineau (Lake Ozark Speedway); 7/23 – Rees Moran (Lake Ozark Speedway); 9/23 – Terry Easum (Thunderbird Speedway); 9/24 – Whit Gastineau (Salina Highbanks Speedway); 10/1 – Hank Davis (Creek County Speedway).

2023 AmeriFlex Hose and Accessories OCRS Schedule

Date-Track-Location

3/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Meeker, Okla.

3/17 – Thunderbird Speedway, Muskogee, Okla.

3/18 – Creek County Speedway, Kellyville, Okla.

4/1 – Enid Speedway, Enid, Okla.

4/15 – Longdale Speedway, Longdale, Okla.

4/28 – Tulsa Speedway, Tulsa, Okla.

4/29 – Caney Valley Speedway, Caney, Kans.

5/13 – 81 Speedway, Park City, Kans.

5/26 – Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla.

5/27 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Pryor Creek, Okla.

6/10 – Creek County Speedway, Kellyville, Okla.

6/15 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.

6/16 – I-70 Speedway, Odessa, Mo.

6/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway, Lake Ozark, Mo.

6/23 – Red Dirt Raceway, Meeker, Okla.

6/24 – Elk City Motorsports Park, Elk City, Okla.

7/8 – Lawton Speedway, Lawton, Okla.

7/15 – Oklahoma Sports Park, Ada, Okla.

7/29 – Caney Valley Speedway, Caney, Kans.

8/18 – Elk City Motorsports Park, Elk City, Okla.

8/19 – Lawton Speedway, Lawton, Okla.

9/9 – Oklahoma Sports Park, Ada, Okla.

9/16- Creek County Speedway, Kellyville, Okla.

9/30 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Pryor Creek, Okla.

10/7 – Longdale Speedway, Longdale, Okla.

10/14 – Red Dirt Raceway, Meeker, Okla.

10/27 – Thunderbird Speedway, Muskogee, Okla.

10/28 – Caney Valley Speedway, Caney, Kans.