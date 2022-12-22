Brent Marks is North American 410 Sprint Car Poll “Driver of the Year”

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, December 21, 2022 – Brent Marks of Myerstown, Pennsylvania was voted “Driver of the Year” by the North American 410 Sprint Car Poll voting panel of media members, promoters, sanctioning officials and manufacturers. Marks tremendous season included 18 wins. Among those were scores at both the Historical Big One ($100,000) and King’s Royal ($175,000) in the same week. Marks wins totals topped $640,000 in 2022. Brent received 14 of the 22 first place votes cast. Brad Sweet and Anthony Macri both received three first place votes, and David Gravel and Donny Schatz received one each.

Those drivers ranked second through fifth, respectively, are 2022 World of Outlaws Champion Brad Sweet of Grass Valley, California, 23-time winner Anthony Macri of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, seven-time winner David Gravel of Watertown, Connecticut and Jackson Nationals winner Carson Macedo of Lemoore, California.

Rounding out the ‘top ten’ for the season, respectively, are Knoxville Nationals winner Donny Schatz, All Star champ Tyler Courtney, Huset’s High Bank Nationals winner Sheldon Haudenschild, nine-time winner Justin Peck and seven-time winner Logan Schuchart.

The Murray/Marks #19 racing team will also win 410 “Team of the Year” honors after their memorable season.

Anthony Macri will receive his first career North American Sprint Car Poll honor as the “Wild Card Award” Award winner for being voted the most entertaining 410 driver.

Max Mittry of Redding, California is the “Rookie of the Year” in the 410 class after his successful campaign in the “Golden State,” finishing seventh in “King of the West” NARC standings. Briggs Danner a Non-wing “Rookie of the Year” in 2021, will also receive “Rookie of the Year” honors this year in the 410 category, after among other things, his 410 victory at Kutztown in August.

Doug Johnson has earned “Promoter of the Year” honors in the 410 class for the first time. He was a 360 “Promoter of the Year” in 2020 before winning that honor again this year. Doug works hand in hand with track owner Tod Quiring to bring some great events to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota and Jackson Motorplex in Minnesota.

“Builder/Manufacturer of the Year” honors in the ‘410’ poll will go to Stevie Smith of Smith Titanium for the first time!

The “Media Member of the Year” Award goes to another first timer, Brian Walker of the World of Outlaws.

“Thomas J. Schmeh Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Sport”

A deserving recipient will receive the 2022 “Thomas J. Schmeh Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Sport,” the highest honor in the North American Sprint Car Poll. Shane Carson was not only a National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee driver, but since has been an incredible ambassador of sprint car racing from coast to coast. His dedication to various vintage and Hall of Fame organizations is unmatched.

Past recipients of the North American Sprint Car Poll’s “Outstanding Contribution to the Sport Award” are as follows: Tod Quiring, Carlton Reimers, Kyle Larson, the late Bill Simpson, the late Greg Hodnett, Dave Pusateri, the late Bryan Clauson, Dave Darland, Sammy Swindell, Fred Rahmer, Johnny Gibson, the late Jerry Reigle, Steve Sinclair, Kasey Kahne, Tom Schmeh, the late Dick Jordan, the late Fred Brownfield, Doug Auld, the late Hank Gentzler, Tony Stewart, Emmett Hahn, Allan Holland, Dave Argabright, Ron Shuman, the late Kevin Gobrecht, Jack Hewitt, the late Jack Miller, Brad Doty, Art & Carol Malies, Dave Bowman, the late Ralph Capitani, the late Ted Johnson, Mark Kuchan, Steve Kinser, the late Don Martin, Steve Beitler, Lee Brewer, Jr., Mark Kinser, Frank Lewis, the late Earl Baltes, Casey & Beverly Luna, Elayne Hoff, Jean Lynch, the late J.W. Hunt, and Bert Emick.

The North American 410 Sprint Car Poll is an annual awards program of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. All awards will be distributed in 2022 at tracks and events throughout North America.

2022 North American 410 Sprint Car Poll Top 20

Position. Name, Hometown, Points (First Place Votes)

Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA, 1695 (14)

Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA, 1175 (3)

Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA, 859 (3)

David Gravel, Watertown, CT, 759 (1)

Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA, 564

Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND, 493 (1)

Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN, 386

Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH, 385

Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN, 256

Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA, 245

Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, PA, 165

Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, PA, 146

Jacob Allen, Hanover, PA, 131

Brian Brown, Grain Valley, CA, 99

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA, 89

Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA, 71

Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, CA, 65

Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 40

James McFadden, Alice Springs, NT, Aust., 38

Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN, 32

