CRSA Sprints Informational Meeting January 8 at DisBatch Brewing

By Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – Coming off a record-setting year for the CRSA Sprints, where some $15,000 in cash and contingencies were distributed at season’s end, the traveling 305 sprint car series is already diving in head-first into 2023.

Series Director Mike Emhof of Mike Emhof Motorsports has set a date for an informational meeting for the upcoming season for Sunday January 8, 2023 from 10:30AM until 1:00PM. CRSA Members, officials and anyone interested in competing in the series are encouraged to attend to discuss topics such as technical rules, race format, purse and point fund as well as the 2023 schedule. Pizza will be provided and DisBatch Brewing will have their selection of in-house brews available.

RSVP’s for the event are requested to be phoned, emailed or text messaged to Emhof for a head count.

