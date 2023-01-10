T.J.’s Takeaways from Opening Night of the 2023 Chili Bowl nationals

This will be McIntosh’s last attempt at being the youngest winner in Chili Bowl history. McIntosh has been part of the scene long enough at times it seems like he should be beyond vying for that honor. The patience shown on that final restart with a right rear going down as far beyond McIntosh’s years.

There is many drivers that would have cracked under that pressure of an impending mechanical issue, racing in front of his home crowd in one of the biggest motorsports events on the planet, but that moment wasn’t too big for McIntosh.

It’s that kind of growth, maturity, and experience that could be the difference to put McIntosh in victory lane on Saturday.