T.J.’s Takeaways from the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals Finale

Most of the compelling action during the last day of the Chili Bowl happened earlier in the day when Kris Carrol made his record breaking run through the alphabet soup advancing through seven features earlier in the day before his run ended in the H-Main.

The Expo Raceway still shows us moments of the spectacular racing that made it famous. The preliminary features during the early part of the week were highly entertaining and there were plenty of heat races an qualifier races that lived up to the high expectations the event carries.

I know there are a lot of people that complain about the track prep downtime at the Chili Bowl, especially on Saturday. It’s a no-win situation though as if the track goes too far away in the finale they were be chastised, but get the same reaction if the do a complete track rework and try to avoid a one lane race track.

Tires and the actual surface play into this as well, but I think we have to start being realistic about our expectations on Saturday at the Chili Bowl based on the sheer number of races and entries taking to the track that day. I don’t know if different dirt or some sort of tire compound/construction change would really help with number of races they are cycling through. I’d hate to see them push some of the lower mains to a different day because seeing a run like Carrol’s is part of what makes Saturday special at the Chili Bowl.

At the end of the day my reasoning on what needs to change is like the answer I gave people when they asked my thoughts of drivers that didn’t participate at the Chili Bowl this year. There were still over 300 entries, the building was jam packed with people on Saturday night, and the party still was going strong after the races each night just as it has for the previous 36 editions, still making the Chili Bowl Nationals the ultimate winter event leading into a new racing season.