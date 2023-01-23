NARC 410 SPRINT CARS IMPLEMENT SEVERAL RULE CHANGES & NEW FORMAT

From James Allen

(1/20/23) Sacramento, CA … The Northern Auto Racing Club rolled out its 2023 sprint car rulebook which features safety, equipment and format changes.

On the safety side of the racing business, fire suppression systems are required on every car by May 1st, and rock screens are required beginning at the NARC season opener on March 18th at Silver Dollar Speedway. The fire suppression rule is being mirrored by all sanctioning bodies and local tracks on the left coast.

Dish wings are no longer allowed. In addition, NARC will begin migrating to Hoosier’s newly-designed asymmetrical rear drive tires as the season progresses. This includes the D15A and Medium right rear and the D12A left rear.) Front tire specs will not change. Hoosier HTW’s can no longer be run.

The traveling sanctioning body, which will visit 15 different tracks this season to crown a “King of the West” champion, also announced a race format change. It is similar to what some other regional associations around the country currently are utilizing (AllStars). Heat races will be lined up straight up by time, except the fastest qualifier in each heat, which will invert to the fourth starting position. The heat race winner and the fastest qualifier from each heat will transfer to the dash, which determines the first three or four rows of the feature event (depending on number of heat races). Full details are spelled out in the 2023 rulebook.

The NARC General and Technical rule books, along with the 2023 membership forms can be downloaded at: https://wp.me/P8HUv9-iG.