NAPA AUTO PARTS RETURNS AS THUNDER SERIES SPONSOR

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA JANUARY 24, 2023 . . . . . . For thirty-one of the past thirty-three years, NAPA Auto Parts was the lead sponsor of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series, and their flags will proudly wave again when this highly unique and successful series returns to the Grandview Speedway in 2023. The continuation of this partnership comes down to taking care of your sponsors and ensuring they are getting the maximum exposure and customer contacts. We were thrilled to hear from NAPA Representative John Hanlon that NAPA was returning for still another season of Thunder on the Hill events at Grandview Speedway.

NAPA Auto Parts and NAPA Auto Care Centers have a strong representation in our area with locations in Amber, Collegeville Auto Parts, Downingtown, Gilbertsville Auto Supply, Glenside, Frazer, Horsham, Kutztown, Lansdale, Norristown, Pottstown Auto Parts, Pennsburg Auto Parts, Phoenixville Auto Parts, Quakertown, Reading, Southampton, Strafford and Telford Auto Parts. Throughout the season many if not all of these NAPA locations will be on hand at Thunder on the Hill.

Joining the team of Thunder on the Hill sponsors for 2023 is HVAC Distributors, Partners for Success. HVAC Distributors will be the event sponsor for the always popular PA 410 Sprint Speed Week event on Tuesday, June 27, comprised of the $10,000 to win 35 lap Hodnett Cup and the 358 Modifieds. HVAC Distributors is a full service wholesale distributor and manufacturer of residential and light commercial heating and air-conditioning equipment and accessories operating in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Northern Virginia and Western New York.

“HVAC Distributors is excited to see racing at Grandview Speedway back for 2023 and to be part of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series as event sponsor of the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week show”, Todd Basselgia of HVAC added, “We’re looking forward to meeting and making many new friends and getting the word out on HVAC Distributors and the Daikin product line”. Visit HVAC at www.hvacdist.com or give them a call at: 800.228.4822.

The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series has assembled four high profile events of 2023 and it all kicks off on Sunday night, May 28 with the “Balls to the Wall” 50 for Modifieds. This popular and different format was introduced last year and offered an attractive payoff for a 50 lap race that is unlike any other. This is a race of strategy designed with the top four cars inverting on lap 20 and again on lap 35. $1,500 will go to the leader on lap 20 and 35 with $5,000 on line to be leading on lap fifty. Cars running in the top ten on laps 20 and 35 will earn additional money as well. So, do you race hard to sweep the three segments or pace yourself to be there at the end of 50 laps?

In the 2022 “Balls to the Wall”, Duane Howard led the first segment with Kevin Hirther, who was in the hunt for the win the entire race, collecting the bonus for the second segment. At the end of the 50 laps, It was Oley’s Craig Von Dohren crossing the wire first. Von Dohren added, “I didn’t use much strategy, I just had to get in quick and keep moving”.

The “Balls to the Wall” 50 will be joined by the popular 602 sportsman with both classes competing in qualifying races leading up to their feature events. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

The next event is set for Tuesday night, June 13 with the always exciting AMSOIL USAC Non-Wing Sprints National Tour, titled the 40 lap Jesse Hockett Classic going a distance of 40 laps and paying $6,000 to win. The top USAC drivers in the country will take part in the opening night of the USAC Eastern Storm. Also on the program will be the 358 Modifieds taking part in a series of qualifying events leading up to a 30 lap main event that will pay $3,000 to win. Race time is 7:30 PM.

Race three will be the HVAC Distributors Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Series set on for Tuesday night, June 27. This event, known as the Hodnett Cup will go 35 laps and pay $10,000 to the winner. The Hodnett Cup is presented in memory of sprint car great Greg Hodnett who lost his life in a racing mishap several years ago. The 358 Modifieds will share the spotlight in this event again going 30 laps for $3,000 to win. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM. Be sure to watch for the HVAC Distributors Partners for Success set-up on race night and stop by to say hello.

The Thunder Series finale is set for Tuesday night, July 25 when Levan Machine & Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA will present the High Limits Sprints. The 410 Sprints will showcase this stand alone program and after a series of qualifying, the green flag will fall to start the 40 lap main event that will pay a hefty $23,023 to the winner. This is the richest payoff in the thirty-four year history of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series. The High Limits Sprint Car Series is a mid-week racing series led by 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and four-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet. The mission is to grow sprint car racing and inject more money into the sport. The High Limit Sprint Car Series of 2023 will have stops at just twelve select tracks and Grandview/Thunder on the Hill is proud to be part of this new venture.

Plenty more details on all the Thunder Shows of 2023 will be released shortly.

At this time, we are happy to announce the return of NAPA Auto Parts as the Series Sponsor, joined by event sponsors Levan Machine & Truck Equipment and HVAC Distributors. Associate sponsors include Pioneer Pole Buildings and GT Radiators.

2023 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Pioneer Pole Buildings, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, GT Radiators

Sunday, May 28 7:30 PM

Modified Balls to the Wall 50 Plus 602 Sportsman

“A Unique, Wild & Crazy Invert Race for the Modifieds”

Tuesday, June 13 7:30 PM

USAC Non-Wing National Tour

The Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds*

Tuesday, June 27 7:30 PM

HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night

PA 410 Sprint Speed Week

The Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win 35 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds*

Tuesday, July 25 7:30 PM

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present:

High Limits 410 Sprints 40 laps

$20,023 To Win

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill