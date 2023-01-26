Tickets On Sale for 28th Annual Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge

Peterson Media

For the past 27 years, the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, IA has played host to one of the most anticipated events of the year; the Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge. Off and running in 2023, the 28th installment of the event is slated for August 7th, and tickets are now on sale.

“We are extremely proud that the Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge has turned into a MUST SEE event leading into the Knoxville Nationals,” Front Row Challenge Promotors Lori and Terry McCarl said. “With the Support we have received from so many great partners, last year’s FRC paid out nearly $80,000 in cash and prizes and we are hoping to match that or better that in 2023.”

Priding itself on being a family friendly event, The Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge again offers the budget friendly Infield Pass option that allows families to walk or drive into the infield with their own food and beverage for the low cost of $25 for those 13 and older, and just $5 for those fans 12 and under.

From the singing of the National Anthem to the waiving of the checkered flag, The Front Row Challenge prides itself on constant giveaways from kid’s toys to 2000 hats, shirts and koozies, hoping to make the night memorable for fans of all ages.

Fans are encouraged to go for the party and stay for the race, and drivers are encouraged to take part in the fan fair atmosphere as they head into one of the most grueling weeks of their season. The 2022 installment of the Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge saw event staff bring back a fan favorite event, as they did way with the King of the Hill Match Races via car, and brought back Driver Foot Races using the King of the Hill format to line up the front of the field.

In a very talked about event, Carson Macedo was victorious in the Priority Aviation King of the Hill foot race and took home a cool $1500 for his athletic efforts and lined up on the pole of the $21,000-to-win feature event.

Aside from the fan giveaways, drivers and teams are incentivized to take part in the race, as Heat Races handed out over $2,000 in cash and prizes, Fast Time was awarded $500, and the Hard Charger took home $1000.

2022 also had a $1500 Hard Luck Award, a $1000 B Main Bonus, and there was $500 awarded to the highest finishing member of the PA Posse. Drivers finishing 11th & 21st in the ‘B’ took home a free set of Ultra Shield Armor Belts, and the Crew Chief of the race was awarded a Snap-On 3/8 Impact Set.

With planning still on going for the 2023 event, fans and drivers can both look forward to another can’t miss event, and fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible as they are now on sale.

General Admission ticket prices are as follows and are currently available at www.oskychallenges.com, or by calling our office 515-957-0020- Adults $30 and Kids 12 and under $15.

Reserved Seating (top 5 rows of grandstand) is available for $35 a seat and these can only be purchased by calling the office at 515-957-0020.

Infield Party Passes are $20 if purchased in advance or $25 on race day, while kids 12 and under are just $5.

The Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge is also proud to be a part of the FloRacing family. As much as fans are encouraged to attend the event in person and attending a party and having a race break out, the FRC is happy to have a back up option for fans to view the event on FloRacing.

Front Row Challenge Ent. would like to thank Sage Fruit, Seam Foam Motor Treatment, Rayce Rudeen Foundation, Country Builders Construction, Deberg Concrete, Priority Aviation, Smith Titanium, Housby Mack, Kraig Ford, Oskaloosa True Value, McKay Group, Wilwood Brakes, HRP, Speedway Motors, KSE, Hoosier, Schoenfeld, Saldana Tanks, Hoseheads, Snap-On, Ultra Shield, Sprint Car Unlimited, Skin Fusion FX, Taso’s and Pro Shocks for their support.

JOIN THE TEAM- Any marketing partners interested in getting involved with Front Row Challenge Enterprise, LLC, please reach out to 515-957-0020.