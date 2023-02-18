WINTER DIRT GAMES RAINED OUT FRIDAY, USAC SPRINTS RETURN SATURDAY TO OCALA

By Richie Murray

Ocala, Florida (February 17, 2023)………Friday night’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship Winter Dirt Games XIV event at Ocala, Florida’s Bubba Raceway Park has been rained out.

Action will resume on Saturday night, February 18, for the final night of the series’ weeklong tour of Florida at the 3/8-mile Bubba Raceway Park dirt oval as drivers and teams compete for the $10,000 top prize.

The standard USAC format will be utilized with eight lap heat races, followed by a last chance event and culminating with a slightly longer 35-lap main event.

Mother Nature plagued Bubba Raceway Park on Friday night with rain showers hitting the speedway between 4:30 until a little after 6:30 when the event was officially canceled.

Twenty-seven USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship cars and drivers were in attendance on Friday night.

Friday night’s rain checks can be used on Saturday night.

For the Saturday, February 18 program, the pits open at 3pm Eastern, front gates open at 5pm and cars on track at 6pm with racing immediately following.

====================

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SPECIAL EVENT RACE RESULTS: February 17, 2023 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XIV – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track

PROGRAM RAINED OUT

DRIVERS IN ATTENDANCE: (27)

Steve Irwin (#0 Flying Zero)

Logan Seavey (#2B 2B Racing)

Kyle Cummins (#3R Rock Steady)

Justin Grant (#4 TOPP)

Jadon Rogers (#5 Baldwin-Fox)

Jason McDougal (#5m KO)

Daison Pursley (#5p KO)

Chase Stockon (#5s KO)

Eddie Vancil (#7v Vancil)

Robert Ballou (#12 Ballou)

Carson Garrett (#15 BGE Dougherty)

C.J. Leary (#15x BGE Dougherty)

Kevin Newton (#16TH Newton)

Kevin Thomas Jr. (#17GP Dutcher)

Mitchel Moles (#19AZ Reinbold-Underwood)

Thomas Meseraull (#20 Dyson)

Jake Swanson (#21AZ Team AZ)

Hunter Maddox (#24m Maddox)

Brandon Mattox (#28 Mattox)

Matt Westfall (#33m Marshall)

Emerson Axsom (#47BC Clauson Marshall)

Eddie Tafoya Jr. (#51T Tafoya)

Brady Short (#61m Edwards)

Brady Bacon (#69 Dynamics)

Tom Harris (#84 Harris)

Joey Amantea (#88J JPA)

Cameron Smith (#96 Kauffman)

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-79, 2-Emerson Axsom-73, 3-C.J. Leary-70, 4-Justin Grant-70, 5-Kyle Cummins-62, 6-Thomas Meseraull-61, 7-Matt Westfall-60, 8-Logan Seavey-56, 9-Chase Stockon-53, 10-Robert Ballou-47.

WINTER DIRT GAMES XIV POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-349, 2-Emerson Axsom-340, 3-C.J. Leary-334, 4-Justin Grant-331, 5-Matt Westfall-318, 6-Thomas Meseraull-316, 7-Kyle Cummins-315, 8-Logan Seavey-315, 9-Chase Stockon-304, 10-Mitchel Moles-299.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Robert Ballou-12, 2-Chase Stockon-7, 3-Kyle Cummins-5, 4-Logan Seavey-4, 5-Brady Bacon-3, 6-Carson Garrett-3, 7-Joey Amantea-2, 8-Brandon Mattox-2, 9-Justin Grant-1, 10-Matt Westfall-1.

HUGHES RACING / INDIANA MAFIA / FLAMINGO SANDY WINTER DIRT GAMES XIV SPRINT CAR PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Robert Ballou-16, 2-Chase Stockon-7, 3-Brady Bacon-5, 4-Kyle Cummins-5, 5-Logan Seavey-5, 6-Brandon Mattox-5, 7-Joey Amantea-4, 8-Justin Grant-3, 9-Carson Garrett-3, 10-Matt Westfall-2.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: February 18, 2023 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XIV – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track