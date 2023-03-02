Tenth Annual POWRi Turnpike Challenge Approaches

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (2/28/23) Remaining a staple of seasonal-opening POWRi racing, the Tenth Annual Turnpike Challenge is scheduled to hit the speedy surfaces at a pair of Tulsa-area facilities with top-notch league battles on March 22-25.

Featuring the fast-paced excitement of the POWRi National Midget League linking up with the POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect, as well as action from the POWRi Outlaw Micros presented by Engler Machine & Tool in the Tenth Annual Turnpike Challenge.

Starting with Creek County Speedway, in Sapulpa Oklahoma, for the season send-off practice on Wednesday, March 22nd followed by the first event of the season on Thursday, March 23rd. Then, the POWRi Leagues travel to Port City Raceway for two nights of tight-cornered action on Friday, March 24th, and Saturday, March 25th.

Wednesday, March 22nd | Turnpike Challenge | Creek County Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Open Practice: 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Thursday, March 23rd | Turnpike Challenge | Creek County Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:30 PM

Hot Laps: 7:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Divisions Competing: POWRi National & West Midget Leagues, POWRi Outlaw Micro League, NOW600 Wing A-Class Micro & Champ 305 Sprint Car.

Friday, March 24th | Turnpike Challenge | Port City Raceway Details:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps

Divisions Competing: POWRi National & West Midget Leagues, POWRi Outlaw Micro League, A-Class Micro & Jr Sprint.

Saturday, March 25th | Turnpike Challenge | Port City Raceway Details:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps

Divisions Competing: POWRi National & West Midget Leagues, POWRi Outlaw Micro League, Sportsman Micro & Jr Sprint.

All participants must be POWRi licensed members to receive benefits which include POWRi Member Participant Accident Insurance, annual point fund money, and contingency awards. POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.