Unstable Wintry Weather Conditions Cancel World of Outlaws Port Royal Weekend

By Alex Nieten

PORT ROYAL, PA (March 8, 2023) – Keeping fans and teams in mind, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Port Royal Speedway officials have been forced to cancel this weekend’s Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown due to unstable weather conditions – including rain, snow, wind and temperatures below the freezing point throughout the weekend.

The decision comes after working closely with Meteorologist Wayne Mahar from Precision Weather Service and monitoring the local weather over the past 48 hours.

If you purchased a ticket in advance to the Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown at Port Royal, March 10-11, you will receive a face-value credit to your MyDirtTickets.com account – good for two years – to be used toward any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until April 8 to request a refund.

Teams and fans will now set their sights on the final two rounds of the Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown at Williams Grove Speedway, March 17, and Lincoln Speedway, March 18. At the conclusion of the mini points battle, the driver with the most points earned across the two races at Volusia Speedway Park (March 5-6), Williams Grove and Lincoln will receive $10,000. The driver with the second most points will earn $6,000 and third will get $4,000.

Current World of Outlaws points leader David Gravel and Carson Macedo are tied for the lead in the Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown points battle. Macedo won the first round with Gravel finishing second and then Gravel won the second round with Macedo finishing second.

For tickets to the events at Williams Grove Speedway and Lincoln Speedway, CLICK HERE.

Fans can also keep their plan of watching DIRTVision this weekend with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota set to commence its 2023 season at the Southern Illinois Center, Friday and Saturday, March 10-11.