Huset’s High Bank Nationals Showcasing Big Money and Top Talent This Summer

BRANDON, S.D. (March 15, 2023) – The best of the best in the sport of winged sprint car racing will invade Huset’s Speedway this summer during one of the premier events in short track racing.

The high-banked dirt oval welcomes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series for the 2nd annual Huset’s High Bank Nationals, running June 21-24. The event will feature a $750,000 purse with the main event on June 24 paying a record $250,000 to the winner as well as $5,000 to start.

The three preliminary nights pay $20,000 to win and $1,200 to start.

That payout will draw elite national drivers as well as the full-time competitors on ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt.’

Huset’s Speedway has featured a healthy car count as well as parity in recent years, featuring a different winner during each of the last six World of Outlaws A Main and 11 different winners in 14 races during the last decade. Only Huset’s Speedway sponsored competitor David Gravel, last year’s Huset’s High Bank Nationals winner Sheldon Haudenschild and 10-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz have multiple triumphs during that span.

Tim Kaeding was victorious in 2013 with Mark Dobmeier visiting Victory Lane in 2014. Schatz scored a triumph in 2015 and in 2016 with four-time and defending World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet also winning that year. Haudenschild and NASCAR star Kyle Larson posted wins in 2020 with Gravel winning twice and Aaron Reutzel scoring one triumph in 2021. Last year’s races were won by Spencer Bayston, Michael ‘Buddy’ Kofoid and Carson Macedo prior to Haudenschild’s victory.

With a record payout on the line, the field is expected to include most of the top racers in the country. Event tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

A $500 entry fee is due for competitors. If paid by June 1, 2023, the entry fee is completely refundable upon arrival at the track for the Huset’s High Bank Nationals. A $500 entry fee will be due at the track for any team that competes without pre-registering.

Teams can pre-register at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.