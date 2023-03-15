World of Outlaws Return to Federated Auto Parts Raceway, April 14-15

By Alex Nieten

PEVELY, MO (March 15, 2023) – For the fourth consecutive year, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will bring The Greatest Show on Dirt back to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 for a spring doubleheader.

Like fighter jets in a gymnasium, the premier drivers in Sprint Car racing, including 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz, four-time and reigning champion Brad Sweet, current Series points leader David Gravel and several more, will duel around the 1/3-mile track, April 14-15.

The World of Outlaws will be joined by the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota both nights, featuring rising stars like Jade Avedisian, Chase McDermand, Cannon McIntosh, Kyle Jones and more.

Early Storylines:

MACEDO ON THE MOVE: Carson Macedo and his Jason Johnson Racing team are off to a strong start this year, with one win and yet to finish outside the top 10 in the first five races.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 proved to be a good track for he and the team last year, picking up their first two victories there – one in April and the Night Before the Ironman in August.

DRIVE FOR FIVE: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 has been a good stop for Brad Sweet and his Kasey Kahne Racing team along their way to the Series championship the last four years. They’ve picked up at least one win the last four years at the track, including last year’s prestigious Ironman 55.

They’ll be poised to keep that streak going this year as they chase a fifth consecutive World of Outlaws title.

HAUD’S PLAYGROUND: While shut out of a victory last year, Sheldon Haudenschild has made Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 his personal playground the last few years. When he finds the top lane around the small oval, his NOS Energy Drink #17 car tends to become untouchable.

However, Haudenschild has yet to win at I-55 in the spring. He’s won the Ironman 55 twice – in 2019 and 2021 – and won the Night Before the Ironman in 2020.

Previous Winners:

2022 – Carson Macedo on April 16 & August 5, Brad Sweet on August 6

2021 – Brad Sweet on April 2, Brad Sweet on April 3, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 6, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 7

2020 – Brad Sweet on May 22, Kyle Larson on May 23, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 7, Kyle Larson on Aug. 8

2019 – Brad Sweet on Aug 2, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 3

2018 – Daryn Pittman on April 21, Rico Abreu on Aug. 3, Logan Schuchart on Aug. 4

2017 – Daryn Pittman on Aug. 4

2016 – David Gravel on Aug. 5, Rico Abreu on Aug. 6

2015 – Christopher Bell on May 2, Donny Schatz on Aug. 7, Shane Stewart on Aug. 8

2014 – Sammy Swindell on April 26, Paul McMahan on Aug. 1, Kerry Madsen on Aug. 2

2013 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 3

2012 – Craig Dollansky on Oct. 13, Jason Sides on Oct. 13

2011 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 5

2010 – Joey Saldana on April 17, Tim Shaffer on Aug. 6, Jason Meyers on Aug. 7

2009 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 7, Joey Saldana on Aug. 8

2008 – Jason Meyers on April 5

2007 – Joey Saldana on July 7

2006 – Donny Schatz on April 1, Brooke Tatnell on July 8

2005 – Kraig Kinser on April 2, Chad Kemenah on July 8

2004 – Craig Dollansky on April 17, Danny Lasoski on Aug. 7

2003 – Steve Kinser on April 12, Tyler Walker on July 12

2002 – Jac Haudenschild on March 30, Daryn Pittman on July 13

2001 – Randy Hannagan on March 24, Stevie Smith on July 14

2000 – Jac Haudenschild on July 22

1999 – Jac Haudenschild on July 24

1998 – Stevie Smith on July 25, Andy Hillenburg on Oct. 10

1997 – Mark Kinser on May 18, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 11

1996 – Mark Kinser on June 12

1992 – Steve Kinser on June 10

1991 – Sammy Swindell on May 4

1990 – Sammy Swindell on April 14

1989 – Doug Wolfgang on April 15, Doug Wolfgang on Aug. 11

1988 – Steve Kinser on April 23

1987 – Brad Doty on April 22, Steve Kinser on Sept. 25

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.