Heavy Rain Cancels Friday’s World of Outlaws Event at Williams Grove Speedway

By Alex Nieten

MECHANICSBURG, PA (March 17, 2023) – With heavy overnight rain and cold temperatures continuing today and lasting into this evening at Williams Grove Speedway, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car and track officials have canceled Friday’s event.

If you purchased a reserved ticket in advance through the World of Outlaws for the Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown at Williams Grove, March 17, you will receive a face-value credit to your MyDirtTickets.com account – good for two years – to be used toward any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until April 17 to request a refund.

If you purchased your ticket through the speedway, visit WilliamsGrove.com for more information.

The World of Outlaws now turns its attention to the final round of the Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown at Lincoln Speedway, Saturday, March 18, with a good forecast and Hot Laps set to start at 5pm (ET). For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Current Series points leader David Gravel and Carson Macedo are tied for the points lead of the Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown mini-series. Ten-time Series champion Donny Schatz is 22 points back in third.

Whoever comes out on top as the highest points earner at the end of the Lincoln event will win $10,000 from Low-E Insulation. Second will get $6,000 and third will get $4,000.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.