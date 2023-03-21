Spring Fever Frenzy launches SCCT season Saturday at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The familiar Sierra Foothills based quarter mile of Placerville Speedway is the destination for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards this Saturday, as the competitive Winged 360 series opens its 2023 campaign.

This weekend’s “Spring Fever Frenzy” kicks-off a 14-race season for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards. It also marks the first of two appearances at the popular El Dorado County Fairgrounds venue located just a short drive from the capital city of Sacramento.

Musician Patrick Walsh will provide live tunes in the midway prior to the action from 4-6pm.

With the www.shopkylelarson.com full-time Bonus automatically factored in, this Saturday’s 35-lap feature will hand out $3,000-to-win and $400-to-start. A strong field of Winged 360 Sprint Cars are expected to tackle the red clay and help the Sprint Car Challenge Tour open its sixth overall season of competition.

Last year SCCT continued to be as competitive as it gets, with 10 different drivers finding victory lane. Fremont’s Shane Golobic and Aromas’ Justin Sanders led the way with three victories apiece. Sanders swept the SCCT shows at Placerville Speedway in 2022 and is fresh off a thrilling win last weekend. Golobic is also routinely a top contender at the quarter mile and came home a close second last Saturday.

Reigning Sprint Car Challenge Tour champion Andy Forsberg will be gunning to open the season in victory lane. The Auburn veteran claimed a win at the 2019 Spring Fever Frenzy in Placerville and has captured nine career titles at the bullring. This past year saw him bring home the SCCT crown over Modesto’s Tony Gomes, Foresthill’s Ryan Robinson, Golobic and Rio Linda’s Isaiah Vasquez.

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of each and every Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards event this year. The live streaming service also includes the entire championship point race season from Placerville Speedway in 2023. Fans can purchase through a monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

Adult tickets at Placerville Speedway this Saturday March 25th cost $25 while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $22. Kids 6-11 cost $10 and those five and under are free. Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/ppr-2023?ig=13390 or at the gate on race day.

Something new at Placerville Speedway this season is the fact that all tickets in the grandstands are reserved to give fans better access to individual seats. Pit passes are available via the Pit Pay App or at the pit booth on race day to take advantage of the expanded seating in the pit area.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, CaliDirt.TV, Shop Kyle Larson, Pit Stop USA, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, D&D Roofing, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.