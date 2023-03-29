Little 500 Hall of Fame Announces New Sponsor for Hall of Fame Inductee Plaque

From Anderson Speedway

The Little 500 Hall of Fame is pleased to announce a new sponsor has purchased the naming rights to the Little Hall of Fame Inductee Plaque. This plaque is awarded to those individuals selected to be inducted into the Little 500 Hall of Fame at the annual award luncheon held in May. The new sponsor is “Big Jim” McCune, who is the son of three-time Little 500 starting driver “Irish” Jim McCune and the father of 16-time starter Jimmy McCune. Big Jim McCune has chosen to honor the memory of his father, and the new name of the Inductee Plaque is “The Irish Jim McCune Memorial Little 500 Hall of Fame Plaque.” A new logo has been designed which will be engraved into the Inductee Plaque beginning with the three plaques for the 2023 inductees. They are as follows: Charlie Altfater (Florida), Jim Riddle (Florida), and Herman Wise (Georgia). The Little 500 Hall of Fame wishes to thank Big Jim McCune for his sponsorship and wishes to invite the Little 500 community of participants and fans to this year’s induction luncheon, which will take place at Anderson Speedway, Indiana, on Saturday, May 27 beginning at 11 a.m. To purchase tickets, please contact Anderson Speedway (765) 642-0206 or David Sink (765) 278-8231.