Williams Grove 410 And 358 Sprint Double Opens Season Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The 2023 Williams Grove Speedway season opener presented by Hoosier will be the first Yellow Breeches 500 race of the year for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars coming up this Friday night, April 7 at 7:30 pm.

The event will also serve as the season debut of the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars.

The season opener will also be Hoseheads.com Kids Easter Night with the first 100 youth ages 12 and under passing through the frontstretch grandstand admission gate getting a free chocolate Easter rabbit.

Gates will open at 5:30.

The 410 sprints will compete in the Yellow Breeches event, offering $500 just to start the 25-lap main while also offering $5,000 to win.

Timed practice laps will set the heat starting grids for the 410 sprints as will be the case in all Yellow Breeches races during the season.

The 358 sprint cars will compete in a 20-lap feature to begin their season.

The April 7 opener will be the latest at the track since 1979 when the first race of the year was won by Kramer Williamson on April 18.

Only once since then has the oval opened in April when Donnie Kreitz took a win on April 1, 1994. All other season lidlifters since 1979 have taken place in either February or March.

For drivers, the April 7 Yellow Breeches race will find only the new Hoosier D Series compound left rear tires and D15A and Medium right rear tires permitted for use.

The same tires will again be mandated for the Tommy Classic on April 21.

Races on both April 14 and 28 will find both the old H Series and/or new D Series tire compounds permitted for use on both the left and right rears.

Beginning May 5 and through the balance of the season, only the new Hoosier D Series compounds will be permitted.

Adult general admission on April 7 is $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove.

The Spring Sprint Special, featuring three divisions of sprint car action will take place on Friday, April 14 offering racing for the 410 sprints, USAC East wingless sprints and PASS IMCA 305 sprints.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.