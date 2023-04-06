Saturated grounds force Attica Spring Nationals postponement, Rescheduled April 14th and 15th

From Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 6, 2023) – With heavy, overnight rain saturating an already extremely damp facility, mixed colder evening temperatures plaguing the upcoming weekend forecast, Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and Attica Raceway Park officials have decided to postpone the Core & Main Spring Nationals until next weekend, Friday and Saturday, April 14-15. The two-day program, officially opening the 2023 All Star Circuit of Champions points season, will award $6,000-to-win each.

Those seeking additional news and notes pertaining to Attica Raceway Park’s annual Core & Main Spring Nationals should visit the facility online at www.atticaracewaypark.com.