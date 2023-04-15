Severe Weather Threat Cancels Saturday’s Race at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

By Alex Nieten

PEVELY, MO (August 15, 2023) – With morning thunderstorms in the St. Louis area coupled with forecasted severe thunderstorms in the evening – including lightning, hail and damaging winds, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota and track officials have decided it is in the best interest of driver, crew and fan safety to cancel Saturday’s race at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.

The decision comes after working closely with Meteorologist Wayne Mahar from Precision Weather Service and monitoring the local weather for the past 24 hours.

If you purchased a reserved ticket in advance through the World of Outlaws for the event, you will receive a face-value credit to your MyDirtTickets.com account – good for two years – to be used toward any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until May 15 to request a refund.

If you purchased a Saturday ticket or a two-day pit pass at the track on Friday, the ticket or pit pass must be mailed to World Racing Group at 7575 W Winds Blvd NW D, Concord, NC 28027 in order to receive a refund. It must be postmarked by the refund deadline – May 15.

While the spring visit was cut short, the World of Outlaws look forward to returning to I-55 on August 4-5 for the iconic Ironman 55 with a $20,000 winner’s check on the line. Joining The Greatest Show on Dirt will be the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota in conjunction with the POWRi National Midget League, creating another exciting weekend of all-you-can-eat, open wheel racing.

The World of Outlaws now turns its attention to next weekend’s two night trip to Knoxville Raceway (April 21-22). For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.