Forecast of Rain Forces Attica Raceway Park to Cancel April 21

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (April 20, 2022) – A forecast of rain throughout the day Friday, April 21 has forced Attica Raceway Park officials to cancel racing.

Attica will be back in action Friday, April 28 on Baumann Auto Group/Craig Miller Trucking/Bucyrus Road Materials Night. The All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group will battle for $4,000 to win. The Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Models and the NAPA of Bryan 305 AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales will be in competition.