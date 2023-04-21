GLSS Rained Out at I-96 Speedway

LAKE ODESSA, Mich, (April 21, 2022) — The Great Lakes Super Sprints event scheduled for Friday at I-96 Speedway has been cancelled. Cold and wet weather in the Mid-Michigan area forced I-96 and GLSS officials to forgo the season opening event at the high banked 3/8 mile oval. I-96 Speedway’s next event is Friday May 12th featuring the Great Lakes Super Sprints and Great Lakes Traditional Sprints. As of Friday morning at 10:10 a.m. the GLSS event at Crystal Motor Speedway appears to be on as scheduled.