USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS BATTLE AT MOHAVE VALLEY SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

MAY 1, 2023… After one of the closest finishes in series history at Kern County, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will head to Mohave Valley Raceway this Saturday, May 6th. Promoted by Ron Meyer, the eighth point race is the second of three appearances at the fast 1/3-mile oval. The action packed card will also feature Super Stocks, Dwarf Cars, Hartwick Tax Service Mini Dwarf Masters and Sportsman. Located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona, the Pit Gates will open at 2:30pm, the Spectator Gates will open at 5:30pm, with Racing scheduled for 7:30pm. For more information, visit mohavevalleyracceway.com or call 928.346.3000.

For those that cannot travel to the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Due to the current tire shortages, ANY Hoosier Right Rear Tire is legal for competition until further notice. All four corners must be Hoosier.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: MUFFLERS ARE NOT REQUIRED at Mohave Valley Raceway.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

SPECIAL NOTICE AT MOHAVE VALLEY:

– CASH ONLY: Mohave Valley Raceway is a cash only facility.

– PIT AREA PARKING: Personal vehicles or side by sides, etc. are NOT allowed in the pits. If it is not towing the race car/truck, on the trailer with the car, or in the trailer with the car, then it will NOT be allowed. NO exceptions!

Saturday’s race is the fourth event in series history at the Mohave Valley clay oval. On April 1st, Chase Johnson joined “The Demon” Damion Gardner and point leader Brody Roa on the track’s winner’s list. On that night, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams lowered his track record with a time of 13.923 seconds.

After earning his fourth win of the campaign last Saturday at Kern County Raceway Park, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, California) has increased his lead to 110 points. Racing the Tom & Christy Dunkel / BR Performance #17R Inland Rigging / Dunkel Farms DRC, Roa has also posted three heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, seven top-10 finishes, and 76 feature laps led on the season. With seventeen career wins, the 2019 USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Champion will be one of the favorites to watch at Mohave Valley.

“The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Corona, California) is second in chase for the championship. Driving his #44 WC Friend Company / Trench Shoring DRC, Williams won his first heat race of the season and placed eleventh in the feature at KCRP. To date, the former National Non-Wing Sprint Car Rookie of the Year has four Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards and six top-10 finishes on the season. This Saturday night, Cody will have his sights on claiming the fourth USAC/CRA victory of his career.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) ranks third in the USAC/CRA championship standings. Piloting the family owned #2 Digalert / Ramona Duck Club DRC, Williams finished fifth at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park. At press time, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has one heat race victory, six top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led to his credit. Austin will be looking to earn his twelfth career win this Saturday night.

Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Corona, California) sits to fourth in the point chase. Racing Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating Maxim, Malcolm scored a third place finish at KCRP. To date, the veteran driver has two heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, one In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, five top-10 finishes, and 18 feature laps led on the year. This Saturday, Tommy “Thunder” will be looking to score the first win of his career at Mohave Valley.

After placing fourth at Kern County, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) has climbed to fifth in the championship standings. At press time, the owner/driver of the #47 MP Environmental Services / Black Magic Bead Breaker DRC has one heat race victory, five top-10 finishes, and 9 feature laps led on the year. The seven-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion might skip Mohave Valley to race with USAC’s National Series at Eldora.

Grant Sexton (Lakeside, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors and sits eleventh in the point standings. The driver of the family owned #22 Sexton Fire Protection / East County Electric Works Triple X is followed by James Turnbull II (Indio, California), Jake Andreotti (Castro Valley, California), Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, California), Jim Vanzant (Prescott, Arizona), and Braden Chiaramonte (El Cajon, California).

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Logan Calderwood, R.J. Johnson, A.J. Bender, Verne Sweeney, Matt Mitchell, Brent Owens, Andrew Sweeney, Dustin Cormany, Chris Bonneau, Shon Deskins, Jake Helsel, Richard McCormick, and more.

Mohave Valley Raceway is located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona. For more event information, visit the track’s website at mohavevalleyracceway.com or call 928.346.3000. Mohave Valley Raceway is a cash only facility and grandstand tickets are available on race day. General Admission tickets are $25, Senior tickets (60 & over) are $20, Military tickets (with ID) are $20, Children tickets (6 to 12) are $15, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. Outside food, beverages, and ice chests are not permitted.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks BillsJerky.net, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics Incorporated, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), Hoosier Racing Tires, WC Friend Company, Woodland Auto Display, BR Motorsports, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, and Wilwood Disc Brakes for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

———————————————–

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner.

2023 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Brody Roa, 1-Justin Grant, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Matt Mitchell.

MOHAVE VALLEY AMSOIL USAC/CRA 1-LAP TRACK RECORD: Cody Williams – 13.923 (04/01/23)

MOHAVE VALLEY AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Brody Roa.

2023 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1-Brody Roa-544, 2-Cody Williams-434, 3-Austin Williams-422, 4-Tommy Malcolm-415, 5-Charles Davis Jr.-383, 6-Logan Calderwood-327, 7-R.J. Johnson-324, 8-A.J. Bender-322, 9-Chase Johnson-237, 10-Ricky Lewis-226.