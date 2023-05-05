Dietz Wins at Williams Grove

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSGURG, Penn. (May 5, 2023) — Chase Dietz outran Freddie Rahmer to win the outlaw tune-up race for 410 sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night.

The York driver pocketed $6,000 for his third career division victory at the track.

In the 358 sprint main, Derek Locke used a last lap, last turn pass to steal the win away from Nash Ely.

Dietz and Dylan Norris shared the front row for the start of the 25-lap 410 sprint main and it was Norris that took control when action began.

His rapid pace was quickly slowed however on lap two when Dylan Cisney slowed.

The restart saw Norris jet away as Dietz fended off a Rahmer challenge for second and by lap eight Norris was working traffic on the lightning-fast track.

Norris nearly went for a ride in the first turn while trying to put Kody Lehman a lap down but averted disaster only to soon get bottled up by both Lehman and Jarrett Cavalet who were racing side by side for position.

This allowed Dietz to drastically close the gap on the leader but then another yellow flag on lap 13 slowed the paced and dramatically changed the event.

As Norris raced to stay out of harms way, the car of Cameron Smith got out of shape in turn two and Norris had no where to go, instead spinning his car.

At the same time, Dietz came upon the scene and somehow squeezed through the narrowest of gaps between the two lame racers to emerge on the backstretch with the lead.

The restart saw Dietz hold sway over Rahmer comfortably and with four laps to go the race again entered the rear of the field.

Dietz worked both lanes of the track with ease to put cars behind him and take the win by 1.621 seconds over Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, Jeff Halligan and TJ Stutts.

Sixth through 10th went to Tyler Ross, Chad Trout, Justin Whittall, Brandon Rahmer and Kyle Reinhardt.

Dietz became the fourth winner in as many races at the track this season as the stage is set for the May 12 and 13 World of Outlaws Morgan Cup weekend at Williams Grove.

Heats went to Stutts, Norris and Dietz with Dietz earning the pole by claiming the dash.

Halligan set quick time in qualifications, turning in a lap of 16.372 seconds.

The 358 sprint main saw polesitter Nash Ely lead the first 16 nonstop laps.

During the first several laps, fourth starter Chad Criswell challenged for the lead, taking second on the first circuit before zoning in on Ely.

But eventually Ely was able to break free of the competition as he raced for his first career victory at the oval.

Ely entered lapped traffic with 11 laps to go before Locke raced into second with nine loops remaining.

But with four laps to go, the only caution flag of the race appeared for the stopped car of George Streaker.

Ely maintained control on the restart, hitting his marks in the corners to thwart an attack by Locke but on the final tour the tables turned.

Locked got a great run off of the cushion in the second turn and then blasted to Ely’s outside in the third and fourth turns to steal the lead and win at the line.

Ely finished second followed by Kody Hartlaub, Doug Hammaker and Steve Owings.

Sixth through 10th went to Chad Criswell, Justin Foster, Kyle Keen, Frankie Herr and Jayden Wolfe.

Heats went to Hartlaub, Nat Tuckey and Justin Foster with Jaremi Hanson scoring the consolation race.

Feature Finishes:

410 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Chase Dietz, 2. Freddie Rahmer, 3. Danny Dietrich, 4. Jeff Halligan, 5. TJ Stutts, 6. Tyler Ross, 7. Chad Trout, 8. Justin Whittall, 9. Brandon Rahmer, 10. Kyle Keen, 11. Devon Borden, 12. Kyle Moody, 13. Troy Wagaman, 14. Dylan Norris, 15. Lucas Wolfe, 16. Billy Dietrich, 17. Jarrett Cavalet, 18. Cameron Smith, 19. Kody Lehman, 20. Austin Bishop, 21. Tim Wagaman II., 22. Dylan Cisney

DNS: Steve Buckwalter, Steve Snyder Jr.

358 sprints, 20 laps: 1. Derek Locke, 2. Nash Ely, 3. Kody Hartlaub, 4. Doug Hammaker, 5. Steve Owings, 6. Chad Criswell, 7. Justin Foster, 8. Kyle Keen, 9. Frankie Herr, 10. Jayden Wolfe, 11. Zach Newlin, 12. Cody Phillips, 13. Cody Flether, 14. Preston Lattomus, 15. Nat Tuckey, 16. Jaremi Hanson, 17. Tim Glatfelter, 18. Matt Findley, 19. Tyler Rutherford, 20. Scott Fisher, 21. Shane Yost, 22. George Streaker, 23. Jake Eldreth, 24. Chris Frank

DNQ: Tim Stallings, Andrew Hake, Kyle Ganoe, Brody Dillon, Tyler Brehm, Donovyn Knokey

DNS: Chase Gutshall