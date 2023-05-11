Driver Benefits at Knoxville Raceway Go Beyond the Track!

by Bill Wright

Knoxville, IA – Drivers at the Knoxville Raceway benefit from a nice purse, the best one-day purse this side of the World of Outlaws every Saturday night. The point fund at the end of the year is also second to none as far as weekly racing goes as well.

But the benefits go beyond the purse for weekly competitors at Knoxville Raceway. Whether it is a company helping out, race fans like you, or Knoxville Raceway and the Marion County Fairboard chipping in, there is much the average fan may not know, and ways they can help their favorite drivers.

The Knoxville Charitable Racing Organization (KRCO) provides much to the registered weekly drivers, including insurance and the new required fire bottles for 2023. They also help in other times of need.

Mileage is also paid out to registered drivers in both the 360 and 410 classes. Both classes receive .75 per mile one way from their shop or previous race up to a $150 cap in the 360’s and a $225 cap in the 410’s. 360 sponsors for the program include Casey’s, Kraig Ford, Jersey Freeze and the Knoxville Raceway. The 410’s are supported by Casey’s, Friends of Marty Howard and Knoxville Raceway.

The 360 Booster Club helps with the purse in that class through the field. Those that help out are JETCO Electric, Blondie Motorsports, Boyd & Glenda Fluth, Midwest Excavating, DeHaai Century Farms, Harvey Electric, Dennison Racing Tee’s, Finish Line Graphics, Cody Ledger Racing, Campbell Supply, Bruce P. Wood, In Memory of Jerry Crabb, Mindy Wickett, Mike and Michaela Wood, Don Lamberti, Bob Myers, Howard Law, The Rib Shack, Dwight Mauer, Rex Drottz, Jersey Freeze, Pella Motors, RAD Flooring, Dingus Lounge, Slideways and Mobile Tech.

Planned right rear tire giveaways from the Knoxville Raceway for 2023 include three for the 410 class, and one for the 360’s. Other bonuses may occur.

Quick time in weekly shows for the 410 class receives $100 from OpenWheel101.com. Openwheel101.com also supplies a Knoxville/Huset’s Sprint Series point fund that is also backed by sponsors and fans for drivers racing in 410 shows at Knoxville, Huset’s, Jackson and Oskaloosa. If you’d like to contribute to the point fund, visit OpenWheel101.com.

Bruce Wood is sponsoring the fireworks display on July 1 in memory of his late wife, Kay.

If you have an idea on how to help the weekly drivers at Knoxville Raceway, just e-mail General Manager, Jason Reed, at JasonR@KnoxvilleRaceway.com!