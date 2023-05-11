POWRi Midgets & Micros at Macon on Saturday

From Macon Speedway

The POWRi Midgets and Micros will be in action this coming Saturday, May 13 at Macon Speedway. Three other classes will also race.

The Pro Late and Modified make-up features, Spectator Drags, and CEFCU Kids Club from last week have been moved to next Saturday, May 20.

Pits open at 3, stands at 5, hotlaps at 6, and racing will take the green at 7 PM.

Full event details at www.maconracing.com.

Divisions Racing: POWRi Midgets, POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros by Bailey Chassis, Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman, 51 Bistro Street Stocks, and DIRTcar Hornets

