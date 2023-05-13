Gee Holds Off Polyak for Attica Feature Victory

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (May 12, 2023) — Skylar Gee was fast as soon as he unloaded Friday, May 12 at Attica Raceway Park. The Leduc Alberta, Canada driver set fast time in qualifying, charged from fourth to second in his heat, and took the lead in the 410 sprint feature on lap eight and drove to his second career win on American Powersports, Venture Visionary Partners, Edwards Jones’ Mike Neill Advisor, Craig Miller Trucking, Bucyrus Road Materials Night for the 35th Eric Phillips Classic.

It wasn’t easy for Gee as Paige Polyak used heavy lapped traffic to close in the last 10 laps, even pulling along side of the leader with just four laps to go. Once Gee cleared the traffic he pulled away for the win on the opening night for the Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

“I had to work for that one. I saw Paige’s nose a couple of times. It didn’t matter what I did…if I got close to one lapped car then the other would get away and I’d get close to him. I got rolling pretty good there towards the end but I got tight and I couldn’t figure out why but I see the right rear tire is pretty flat,” said Gee beside his Castle Rock Enterprises, Dirt Sharks Excavation, Pat Beck Motorsports, Pack Rat Dumpsters backed machine.

“I used to struggle here but the past couple of years I’ve been getting better and better. We’ve been pretty good this year but haven’t had anything to show for it until now. I have to thank Logan, Dirt Sharks, Pack Rat, FK Rod Ends, Sander Wheels, and Jim Travis builds a hell of an engine,” added Gee.

Bellevue, Ohio’s Ryan Missler needed long runs in the Dirt Nerds Podcast powered by propane UMP Late Model feature. Just as the five-time track champion got close to Justin Chance to battle for the lead a caution would fly. The final yellow fell with seven laps remaining and Missler was able to catch and then pass Chance on lap 22 and drove to his 19th career late model win at Attica.

“I didn’t want to see any of those cautions. It seemed like I needed a few laps to get rolling and get my tires warm. Running the top you can get your tires cooking pretty quick. I felt better around the bottom. The car is always good the longer the race goes if I got it right. I have to thank Attica for getting the race in today. They could have easily cancelled this with the radar and the forecast. My crew, Dave, Evan, Amber, my kids and all my sponsors,” said Missler beside his Weekley Electric, Jackson Farms, LK Home Improvements, MGX Technologies, Rocket Chassis, Kepling Flooring, Superior Shine & Solutions, Handy Grafix, York Fabrication, Stakt, Napa of Bryan, George Lee Racing, Keizer Wheels, Elite Motorsports, AccuForce, SCS Gearbox, Missler’s Sweets, Maga Lifts backed #50.

Last week Kasey Jedrzejek clipped an infield tire while battling for the lead of the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature and ended up in the pits. This week the Lagrange, Ohio driver waited until the last lap to pass race-long leader Paul Weaver to claim his second career win at Attica. It was the opening week of the NAPA of Bryan 305 AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

“I had a sponsor that told me at the start of the year every win they would give me a good chunk of change so I saw the lady today and I was telling her about last week and I thought I was going to get it until the misfortune down there and she said the same thing and I told her we were going to get it tonight and we did,” said Jedrzejek beside his Heat Star, Mr. Heater, Fisher Custom Printing, Sips-N-Such Social House, Team Line’em Up, BEI Supply & Rental, Greber Racing Components, Perfection Fabricators, Ronda Jedrzejek at Howard Hanna, Dibaggio Family, FK Rod Ends backed machine.

“Going out there on the start I really didn’t think I had that great of a car but as the run went on I got better and better and then we got into lapped traffic and I was able to catch up to Paul. I have to thank my dad and Denny…after last week I spun out because I couldn’t see because there was water blowing all over me. So we had to rebuild the top of the motor this week. They worked hard in the shop while I was studying for a final,” added Jedrzejek.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series invades Attica Raceway Park Friday, May 19. The 305 sprints will also be in action. Reserved seats are available by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com.

Attica Fremont Challenge Series

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, May 12, 2023

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.99-Skylar Gee, 12.817; 2.5T-Travis Philo, 12.988; 3.15C-Chris Andrews, 13.009; 4.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.176; 5.2-Ricky Peterson, 13.182; 6.19P-Paige Polyak, 13.201; 7.33W-Cap Henry, 13.203; 8.4*-Tyler Street, 13.231; 9.8M-TJ Michael, 13.233; 10.W20-Greg Wilson, 13.264; 11.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.285; 12.5-Byron Reed, 13.326; 13.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.406; 14.17-Reece Saldana, 13.439; 15.00-Jake Hesson, 13.464; 16.68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.496; 17.41-Thomas Schinderle, 13.525; 18.32-Bryce Lucius, 13.687; 19.12-Kyle Capodice, 14.011; 20.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 14.017; 21.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.090; 22.21K-Larry Kingseed Jr, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2] ; 2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[1] ; 3. 5-Byron Reed[3] ; 4. 8M-TJ Michael[4] ; 5. 32-Bryce Lucius[6] ; 6. 41-Thomas Schinderle[5] ; 7. 12-Kyle Capodice[7] ; 8. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[1] ; 2. 19P-Paige Polyak[2] ; 3. 3J-Trey Jacobs[4] ; 4. 4*-Tyler Street[5] ; 5. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[7] ; 6. 2-Ricky Peterson[3] ; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 15C-Chris Andrews[2] ; 2. 99-Skylar Gee[4] ; 3. W20-Greg Wilson[1] ; 4. 5T-Travis Philo[3] ; 5. 00-Jake Hesson[6] ; 6. 17-Reece Saldana[5] ; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 99-Skylar Gee[2] ; 2. 19P-Paige Polyak[4] ; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[1] ; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6] ; 5. 5-Byron Reed[9] ; 6. 4*-Tyler Street[12] ; 7. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3] ; 8. 2-Ricky Peterson[17] ; 9. 8M-TJ Michael[11] ; 10. W20-Greg Wilson[10] ; 11. 15C-Chris Andrews[8] ; 12. 32-Bryce Lucius[13] ; 13. 5T-Travis Philo[5] ; 14. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[22] ; 15. 00-Jake Hesson[15] ; 16. 75-Jerry Dahms[21] ; 17. 12-Kyle Capodice[19] ; 18. 41-Thomas Schinderle[16] ; 19. 17-Reece Saldana[18] ; 20. 68G-Tyler Gunn[7] ; 21. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[14] ; 22. 15K-Creed Kemenah[20]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.10X-Dustin Stroup, 14.056; 2.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.056; 3.26-Jamie Miller, 14.112; 4.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.193; 5.X-15- , 14.200; 6.13S-Drew Siferd, 14.239; 7.19R-Steve Rando, 14.240; 8.49i-John Ivy, 14.251; 9.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.255; 10.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.261; 11.5-Kody Brewer, 14.266; 12.36-Seth Schneider, 14.301; 13.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 14.405; 14.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.426; 15.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.430; 16.5M-Mike Moore, 14.432; 17.2-Brenden Torok, 14.477; 18.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.505; 19.78-Austin Black, 14.524; 20.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.561; 21.16-Lee Sommers, 14.605; 22.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.811; 23.4X-Blayne Keckler, 14.852; 24.11TS-Tate Schiets, 14.909; 25.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 14.962; 26.1S-James Saam, 16.132; 27.0-Bradley Bateson, 16.222;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[1] ; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[4] ; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[5] ; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2] ; 5. 9R-Logan Riehl[3] ; 6. 5M-Mike Moore[7] ; 7. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[8] ; 8. 0-Bradley Bateson[9] ; 9. 7M-Brandon Moore[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 3. 5-Kody Brewer[1] ; 4. 13S-Drew Siferd[2] ; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5] ; 6. 78-Austin Black[6] ; 7. 51M-Haldon Miller[7] ; 8. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[8] ; 9. 1S-James Saam[9]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 36-Seth Schneider[1] ; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[3] ; 3. 49i-John Ivy[4] ; 4. 34-Jud Dickerson[5] ; 5. 2-Brenden Torok[6] ; 6. 16-Lee Sommers[7] ; 7. 4X-Blayne Keckler[8] ; 8. 11TS-Tate Schiets[9] ; 9. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 78-Austin Black[2] ; 2. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[4] ; 3. 5M-Mike Moore[1] ; 4. 4X-Blayne Keckler[6] ; 5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[12] ; 6. 11TS-Tate Schiets[9] ; 7. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[8] ; 8. 0-Bradley Bateson[7] ; 9. 1S-James Saam[11] ; 10. 16-Lee Sommers[3] ; 11. 7M-Brandon Moore[10] ; 12. 51M-Haldon Miller[5]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[3] ; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[1] ; 3. 10X-Dustin Stroup[7] ; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[5] ; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[4] ; 6. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[9] ; 7. 9R-Logan Riehl[6] ; 8. 36-Seth Schneider[2] ; 9. X15-Kasey Ziebold[8] ; 10. 5-Kody Brewer[10] ; 11. 49i-John Ivy[11] ; 12. 13S-Drew Siferd[12] ; 13. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[17] ; 14. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[20] ; 15. 5M-Mike Moore[18] ; 16. 4X-Blayne Keckler[19] ; 17. 34-Jud Dickerson[13] ; 18. 3M-Logan Mongeau[14] ; 19. 2-Brenden Torok[15] ; 20. 78-Austin Black[16]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.92-Justin Chance, 14.942; 2.50-Ryan Missler, 15.022; 3.31-Kye Blight, 15.164; 4.44S-Collin Shipley, 15.186; 5.94-Mike Bores, 15.239; 6.1N-Casey Noonan, 15.275; 7.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.360; 8.101-Chester Fitch, 15.382; 9.51-Devin Shiels, 15.550; 10.29-Nate Potts, 15.598; 11.53-Hillard Miller, 15.918; 12.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.923; 13.28-Kent Brewer, 15.989; 14.2C-Clint Coffman, 16.023; 15.0-Cameron Tusing, 16.252; 16.2R-Ryan Davis, 16.294; 17.23-Scott Fowler , 16.773; 18.69R-Doug Baird, 17.040; 19.11-Austin Gibson, 17.573; 20.14T-Cody Truman, 18.167; 21.59-Larry Bellman, 99.998; 22.27-Ken Hahn, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 31-Kye Blight[3] ; 2. 44S-Collin Shipley[2] ; 3. 92-Justin Chance[4] ; 4. 5M-Ryan Markham[6] ; 5. 94-Mike Bores[1] ; 6. 51-Devin Shiels[7] ; 7. 1N-Casey Noonan[5] ; 8. 0-Cameron Tusing[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 29-Nate Potts[4] ; 2. 2C-Clint Coffman[2] ; 3. 2R-Ryan Davis[1] ; 4. 53-Hillard Miller[3] ; 5. 23-Scott Fowler [5] ; 6. 69R-Doug Baird[6] ; 7. 11-Austin Gibson[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 101-Chester Fitch[3] ; 2. 50-Ryan Missler[4] ; 3. 59-Larry Bellman[6] ; 4. 74-Jeff Warnick[2] ; 5. 28-Kent Brewer[1] ; 6. 14T-Cody Truman[5] ; 7. 27-Ken Hahn[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 50-Ryan Missler[2] ; 2. 92-Justin Chance[1] ; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[16] ; 4. 31-Kye Blight[5] ; 5. 94-Mike Bores[6] ; 6. 29-Nate Potts[3] ; 7. 53-Hillard Miller[12] ; 8. 1N-Casey Noonan[19] ; 9. 2R-Ryan Davis[9] ; 10. 44S-Collin Shipley[8] ; 11. 74-Jeff Warnick[13] ; 12. 59-Larry Bellman[10] ; 13. 0-Cameron Tusing[22] ; 14. 69R-Doug Baird[17] ; 15. 14T-Cody Truman[18] ; 16. 5M-Ryan Markham[11] ; 17. 28-Kent Brewer[15] ; 18. 101-Chester Fitch[7] ; 19. 11-Austin Gibson[20] ; 20. 27-Ken Hahn[21] ; 21. 23-Scott Fowler [14] ; 22. 2C-Clint Coffman[4]