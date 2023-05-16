PETALUMA SPEEDWAY TO HOST NARC 410 SPRINT CARS ON SATURDAY

By James Allen

(5/16/23) Petaluma, CA … The 900-horsepower engines of the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series are about to roar at Petaluma Speedway as the traveling tour comes into town on Saturday, May 20th. The event will recognize local community heroes on the “Salute To First Responders Night.” All first responders will receive a discounted ticket of $10.00 with valid ID at the gate.

This marks the first of only two appearances at Petaluma this season and is the seventh event on the ultra-competitive 21-race NARC campaign which visits California, Oregon, and Washington.

The 3/8-mile adobe clay oval will undoubtedly feature a sensational bout of racing with heart-pounding and ground-shaking action. Sprint car teams are charged and ready to rip around the historic track. The weather forecast is predicted to be beautiful, with temperatures in the mid to low 70s.

“I’m looking forward to getting the job done at Petaluma again,” commented the most recent Petaluma winner Dominic Scelzi. “I was excellent there last time, and right now, we are in a good rhythm. But this series is tough, and the days of picking up easy wins are long gone.”

Companion divisions will include Dwarf Cars, Super Stocks, and Micro Sprints.

Championship Chase

Corey Day has been a titanic force to reckon with on tour, gaining both local and national attention. The Clovis teenager has been perfect in podium finishes and has three wins and three runner-up finishes on the current NARC campaign. Despite his success, Day holds a slim 16-point advantage (843-827) over Scelzi in the championship points race to become the next King of the West. He is a nine-time NARC winner, but has yet to win at Petaluma in his career with the series.

By comparison, Scelzi. the two-time defending NARC champion, is in top form with two wins in his last three starts. The Fresno pilot has yet to finish out of the top ten in main event competition this season. Dominic is hoping to add his 22nd NARC win to his trophy case and gain ground on the point leader

Who to Watch

Another driver to be on the lookout for is Chase Johnson. The Penngrove driver hopes to make a successful home track stand. He has already picked off a pair of NARC events at Petaluma (2017-2019.) He also has a couple of non-wing victories to his credit in 2023, and hopes to get his first NARC win on the year.

Sebastopol teenager Joel Myers Jr. is anxious to get back into his California racing routine. The newly-minted War Of The Wings Sprint Car Series title winner in New Zealand is looking to pick up his first top-ten finish of the season with NARC since getting back stateside in late April.

Auburn driver Andy Forsberg, who has more than 200 feature event victories and multiple track championships to his credit, is looking to score another NARC win in his illustrious career. He has four to his credit and Petaluma is one of his favorite venues.

A few other Bay Area racers hoping to perform well this Saturday, including Dylan Bloomfield of Oakley and Benicia’s Billy Aton. Also, catch Campbell veteran Bud Kaeding, Justin Sanders of Aromas, Tucson native Nick Parker, Justyn Cox and Shane Golobic from Roseville, and many more!

Fan & Competitor Info

Petaluma Speedway is located at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds on 100 Fairgrounds Road in Petaluma, California. Tickets are priced at $25.00 for Adults and $22.00 for Juniors/Military/Seniors (65+), $10.00 for Children, and Children 5 And Under are FREE. Online ticket purchases can be made at www.myracepass.com. For more information, log on to https://www.petaluma-speedway.com/.

The Pit Gates open at Noon. The drivers meeting will be held at 3:45 p.m. ARP Qualifying is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 6:00 p.m.

NOTE: Race teams and fans traveling to the Petaluma area should be aware that there is road construction on Highway 37, which will force detours to other routes. Please check for alternative routes.

The NARC 410 Sprint Series is the leading 410 Sprint Car tour west of the Rocky Mountains. Since 1960, they have enthralled countless thousands of fans at tracks up and down the Pacific Coast. For more information, visit their website at www.narc410.com or social media pages.

The Salute To First Responders event at Petaluma Speedway can be viewed live on Floracing.com, along with every NARC 410 Sprint Car Series race.

The NARC 410 Sprint Car Racing Series is also sponsored by Hoosier Racing Tires, Floracing.com, and NAPA Auto Parts. Associate and product award sponsors include Automotive Racing Products (ARP), Beacon Wealth Strategies-Raymond James Financial, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bullet Impressions, D & D Roofing, Diversified Machine Inc., Johnstone Supply, Kaeding Performance Center, Kimo’s Tropical Car Wash, KSE Racing Enterprises, Lifeline LLC, Maxim Racing Products, Mettec Titanium, Pyrotect, Safecraft Safety Equipment, Saldana Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Scelzi Enterprises, SCI Racing Products, Starr Property Management, Sunnyvalley Bacon, System 1 Ignition, Ultra Lite Brakes, Williams Roofing, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Winters Performance Products.

NARC 410 SPRINT CAR SERIES

CHAMPIONSHIP POINT STANDINGS

(AFTER SIX EVENTS IN 21-RACE SERIES – 5/15/23)

Corey Day, Clovis – 843

Dominic Scelzi, Fresno – 827

Justin Sanders, Aromas – 812

Shane Golobic, Fremont – 800

Justyn Cox, Roseville – 799

Chase Johnson, Penngrove – 794

Bud Kaeding, Campbell – 785

Joey Ancona, Concord (R) – 773

Dylan Bloomfield, Oakley – 762

Kaleb Montgomery, Templeton (R) – 741

Nick Parker, Tucson, AZ (R) – 607

Billy Aton, Benicia – 698

Ryan Bernal, Roseville – 656

Tanner Holmes, Central Point, OR – 641

DJ Netto, Hanford – 499

Colby Copeland, Roseville – 530

Craig Stidham, Fresno – 607

Cole Macedo, Hanford – 513

Dawson Faria, Tipton – 493

Michael Pombo, Easton – 490

UPCOMING EVENTS:

June 3rd – Placerville Speedway – Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial Race

Fastest Four Days in Motorsports

June 15 – Southern Oregon Speedway (Central Point, OR) – Thursday Night Thunder

June 16 – Douglas County Dirt Track (Roseburg, OR) – Friday Night Frenzy

June 17 – Willamette Speedway (Lebanon, OR) – Sprint Car Invasion

June 18 – Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, WA) – Timber Cup