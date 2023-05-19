Allstar Performance Event List: May 19-21, 2023

We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event.

 

Friday, May 19, 2023

Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Wingless Sprints
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH World of Outlaws
Belleville High Banks Belleville, KS USAC National Midget Car Series Short Track
Big Diamond Speedway Minersville, PA United Racing Club
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Can-Am Speedway Lafargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Carolina Speedway Gastonia, SC Carolina Sprint Tour
Casper Speedway Casper, WY ASCS Northern Plains Region
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Deming Speedway Deming, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Hartford Speedway Park Hartford, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints
Lee County Speedway Donnellson, IA POWRi Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
Lee County Speedway Donnellson, IA POWRi Illinois Midget Racing Association
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH National Racing Alliance Run for the Rabbit
Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL D2 Midgets
Longdale Speedway Longdale, OK ASCS National Tour / ASCS Sooner Region
Moler Raceway Park Williamsburg, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ohio Valley Speedway Washington, WV Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Outlaw Speedway Dundee, NY All Star Circuit of Champions
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Asssociation
Southern Raceway Milton, FL United Sprint Car Series
Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday, May 20, 2023

All American Speedway Roseville, CA NCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman
Belleville High Banks Belleville, KS USAC National Midget Car Series Short Track
Belleville High Banks Belleville, KS USAC Silver Crown Series
Bemidji Speedway Bemidji, MN Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series
Berlin Raceway Marne, MI Must See Racing
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Bridgeport, NJ North East Wingless Sprints
Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints
Brushcreek Motorsports Complex Peebles, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Casper Speedway Casper, WY ASCS Northern Plains Region
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
Cherokee Speedway Gaffney,SC Carolina Sprint Tour
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged Limited Sprints
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS United Rebel Sprint Series
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL Winged Limited Sprints
Eldora Speedway Rossburg, OH USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
Electric City Speedway Great Falls, MT Rocky Mountain Sprints
Fonda Speedway Fonda, NY All Star Circuit of Champions
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Hagerstown Speedway Hagerstown, MD Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / Virginia Sprint Series
I-44 Riverside Speedway Oklahoma City, OK POWRi West Midget Car Series
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Kennedale Speedway Park Kennedale, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK ASCS 410 Elite Outlaw Sprint Series
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Weldon Sterner Memorial
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Weldon Sterner Memorial
Longdale Speedway Longdale, OK ASCS National Tour / ASCS Sooner Region
Madera Speedway Madera, CA Supermodifieds
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Montpelier Motor Speedway Montpelier, IN Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ North East Wingless Sprints
New London-Waterford Speedbowl Waterford, CT 350 Super Modified Atlantic Charter
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN USSA Kenyon Midget Car Series
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Northern Auto Racing Club
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Interstate Racing Association
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PA Sprint Series
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH World of Outlaws
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Sportsman Sprints
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
South Sound Speedway Rochester, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Southern Oregon Speedway Central Point, OR Winged Limited Sprints
Southern Raceway Milton, FL United Sprint Car Series
St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Thunder Mountain Speedway Center Lisle, NY CRSA Sprints
Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Tyler County Speedway Middlebourne, WV RUSH Sprint Car Series
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM POWRi Vado 305 Winged Sprint Cars
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday, May 21, 2023

Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI Interstate Racing Association
Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Kevin Gobrecht Classic Qualifier
Bemidji Speedway Bemidji, MN Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series
Double-X Speedway California, MO Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Stuart Raceway Stuart, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sweet Springs, MO USAC National Midget Car Series
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Weedsport Speedway Weedsport, NY All Star Circuit of Champions