Allstar Performance Event List: May 19-21, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023
|Antioch Speedway
|Antioch, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|World of Outlaws
|Belleville High Banks
|Belleville, KS
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Short Track
|Big Diamond Speedway
|Minersville, PA
|United Racing Club
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Can-Am Speedway
|Lafargeville, NY
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Carolina Speedway
|Gastonia, SC
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|Casper Speedway
|Casper, WY
|ASCS Northern Plains Region
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|Clinton County Speedway
|Mill Hall, PA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Crawford County Speedway
|Denison, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Deming Speedway
|Deming, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Hartford Speedway Park
|Hartford, MI
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|Lee County Speedway
|Donnellson, IA
|POWRi Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
|Lee County Speedway
|Donnellson, IA
|POWRi Illinois Midget Racing Association
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Limaland Motorsports Park
|Lima, OH
|National Racing Alliance
|Run for the Rabbit
|Lincoln Speedway
|Lincoln, IL
|D2 Midgets
|Longdale Speedway
|Longdale, OK
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Sooner Region
|Moler Raceway Park
|Williamsburg, OH
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Ohio Valley Speedway
|Washington, WV
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Outlaw Speedway
|Dundee, NY
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Asssociation
|Southern Raceway
|Milton, FL
|United Sprint Car Series
|Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Wagner Speedway
|Wagner, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|West Texas Raceway
|Lubbock, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday, May 20, 2023
|All American Speedway
|Roseville, CA
|NCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Belleville High Banks
|Belleville, KS
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Short Track
|Belleville High Banks
|Belleville, KS
|USAC Silver Crown Series
|Bemidji Speedway
|Bemidji, MN
|Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series
|Berlin Raceway
|Marne, MI
|Must See Racing
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Bridgeport, NJ
|North East Wingless Sprints
|Brighton Speedway
|Brighton, ONT
|Southern Ontario Sprints
|Brushcreek Motorsports Complex
|Peebles, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Casper Speedway
|Casper, WY
|ASCS Northern Plains Region
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
|Cherokee Speedway
|Gaffney,SC
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devils Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Dodge City Raceway Park
|Dodge City, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|Electric City Speedway
|Great Falls, MT
|Rocky Mountain Sprints
|Fonda Speedway
|Fonda, NY
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Hagerstown Speedway
|Hagerstown, MD
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / Virginia Sprint Series
|I-44 Riverside Speedway
|Oklahoma City, OK
|POWRi West Midget Car Series
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Kennedale Speedway Park
|Kennedale, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Pro Sprints
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|ASCS 410 Elite Outlaw Sprint Series
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Weldon Sterner Memorial
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Weldon Sterner Memorial
|Longdale Speedway
|Longdale, OK
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Sooner Region
|Madera Speedway
|Madera, CA
|Supermodifieds
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
|Montpelier Motor Speedway
|Montpelier, IN
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|New Egypt Speedway
|New Egypt, NJ
|North East Wingless Sprints
|New London-Waterford Speedbowl
|Waterford, CT
|350 Super Modified Atlantic Charter
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|Midwest Sprint Car Series
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|USSA Kenyon Midget Car Series
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Route 66 Motor Speedway
|Amarillo, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|World of Outlaws
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Sportsman Sprints
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|South Sound Speedway
|Rochester, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Southern Oregon Speedway
|Central Point, OR
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Southern Raceway
|Milton, FL
|United Sprint Car Series
|St. Francois County Raceway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Thunder Mountain Speedway
|Center Lisle, NY
|CRSA Sprints
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Tyler County Speedway
|Middlebourne, WV
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|POWRi Vado 305 Winged Sprint Cars
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
Sunday, May 21, 2023
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|Bandit Speedway
|Box Elder, SD
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Kevin Gobrecht Classic Qualifier
|Bemidji Speedway
|Bemidji, MN
|Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series
|Double-X Speedway
|California, MO
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Stuart Raceway
|Stuart, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex
|Sweet Springs, MO
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Weedsport Speedway
|Weedsport, NY
|All Star Circuit of Champions