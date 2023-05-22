Chase Randall Wins Opener at Huset’s

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 21, 2023) – Chase Randall, Zach Olivier and Brandon Bosma captured season-opening victories on Sunday evening during Spartan ER Night at Huset’s Speedway.

Randall made the most of his Huset’s Speedway sprint car debut by leading the final five laps of the 25-lap Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event.

Randall, who started ninth, climbed to fifth after an opening-lap incident that involved approximately one third of the starting lineup. He advanced into second place at the midpoint and took the lead on Lap 19 only to see the caution wave before the lap was completed.

Three laps later Randall made the race-winning pass with a slide job in turn two on Matt Juhl, who led the first 20 laps. Another wild caution occurred on Lap 23 when Juhl bounced on the cushion in turn one. Christopher Thram and Tim Estenson, who were running third and fourth, respectively, collided with Juhl to set the stage for a three-lap shootout to end the race. Randall executed a great restart and pulled away to win by 3.113 seconds.

“Racing here at Huset’s a couple of years ago in a midget kind of helped out a little learning the track,” he said. “It was way different in a sprint car. Stuff happens so much faster and the cars are bigger so you kinda have some stuff to work out.

“We had a little bit of luck on our side with some stuff that happened. It was tough. Lapped traffic made it easier to get (Juhl). I knew in clean air with as many laps as there was it’d be tough to get him. I had to throw a few sliders at him and break his momentum up and luckily the last one I threw stuck and we held them off from there.”

Brooke Tatnell earned a second-place result after charging from the back of the pack. Tatnell started 14th, but had to go to the work area after being involved in the crash at the start of the race.

“I went to the work area early,” he said. “You have to be realistic. The three guys on this front straightaway were lucky tonight. We weren’t the fastest cars. The fastest cars got taken out, took themselves out, whatever it is, but that’s part of motor racing. We just had to come from the back and work our way through. You can never give up. That’s the biggest part of this game.”

Kaleb Johnson maneuvered from 11 th to third with Garet Williamson hustling a damaged car from the early crash to place fourth. Justin Henderson rallied from 15 th to fifth.

Austin McCarl kicked off the night by setting quick time during qualifying before Randall, Ayrton Gennetten, Estenson and Tatnell posted heat race victories. Dusty Zomer captured the B Main.

Olivier emerged victorious during a thrilling Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks A Main that featured four different leaders throughout the 18-lap shootout.

“It was a great night,” he said. “These kind of rough and heavy tracks always make it exciting. I just thought I had to run the top to be fast. I actually felt better on the bottom. It was a really, really fun race. I’m just glad to be here. What a fun night.”

Dan Jensen paced the field for the first four laps before John Hoing took over the top spot on Lap 5. Olivier, who started sixth, drove into the lead on Lap 10 before Matt Steuerwald powered to the front on Lap 14. Olivier quickly regained the lead on the ensuing lap and held on to win by 1.015 seconds for his 19 th career victory at the track.

Steuerwald was second with Hoing, Jensen and 18th-starting Cory Yeigh rounding out the top five, respectively.

The heat races were won by Jensen, Steuerwald and JJ Zebell.

Bosma led the distance of the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event, winning by 1.018 seconds.

“That was awesome,” he said. “The cushion is really technical right now and I’m just flat worn out. I’m super pumped to get a win for this team right away.”

Four cautions during the feature allowed Sam Henderson early and Corbin Erickson in the second half of the race to close to the bumper of Bosma for the restart, but he hit his marks and held the point en route to his sixth career triumph at the track.

Erickson posted a runner-up result with Lee Goos Jr. hustling from 18 th to third, including an impressive last-lap run from sixth to gain a trio of positions. Henderson finished fourth and Cole Vanderheiden was fifth.

Nick Barger, Erickson, Dan Carsrud and Luke Nellis were the heat race winners. Koby Werkmeister won the B Main.

Huset’s Speedway will host a pair of nights during Memorial Day Weekend. The action begins on Sunday for Ace Ready Mix Night featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

Monday evening is Myrl & Roy’s Paving Night with the Ben Nothdurft Memorial presented by Bargain Barn Tire Center featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Tri-State Late Models.

SPARTAN ER NIGHT RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (May 21, 2023) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars:

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall (9); 2. 16-Brooke Tatnell (14); 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (11); 4. 24-Garet Williamson (3); 5. 83-Justin Henderson (15); 6. 10-Kalib Henry (6); 7. 11M-Brendan Mullen (16); 8. 4-Cody Hansen (20); 9. 17B-Ryan Bickett (24); 10. 13-Mark Dobmeier (8); 11. 09-Matt Juhl (1); 12. (DNF) 14H-Ayrton Gennetten (4); 13. (DNF) 24T-Christopher Thram (22); 14. (DNF) 14T-Tim Estenson (13); 15. (DNF) 88-Austin McCarl (5); 16. (DNF) 47-Brant O’Banion (23); 17. (DNF) 81-Terry McCarl (19); 18. (DNF) 8H-Jade Hastings (17); 19. (DNF) 12-Tyler Drueke (18); 20. (DNF) 3J-Dusty Zomer (21).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 3J-Dusty Zomer (1); 2. 24T-Christopher Thram (2); 3. 47-Brant O’Banion (3); 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett (4); 5. 105-Cody Ihlen (5); 6. 101-Chuck McGillivray (6); 7. 8-Micah Slendy (7); 8. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (8); 9. (DNS) O1-Jim Enga; 10. (DNS) 5B-Bill Wiese.

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall (1); 2. 13-Mark Dobmeier (2); 3. 22-Riley Goodno (3); 4. 88-Austin McCarl (4); 5. 81-Terry McCarl (6); 6. 3J-Dusty Zomer (5); 7. 105-Cody Ihlen (7); 8. O1-Jim Enga (8).

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 14H-Ayrton Gennetten (2); 2. 83-Justin Henderson (1); 3. 5-Kerry Madsen (4); 4. 6-Carson McCarl (3); 5. 4-Cody Hansen (6); 6. 24T-Christopher Thram (5); 7. 101-Chuck McGillivray (7); 8. (DNS) 5B-Bill Wiese.

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 14T-Tim Estenson (1); 2. 25-Lachlan McHugh (2); 3. 24-Garet Williamson (3); 4. 8H-Jade Hastings (5); 5. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (4); 6. 47-Brant O’Banion (6); 7. 8-Micah Slendy (7); 8. (DNS) 17-Lee Goos Jr.

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 16-Brooke Tatnell (1); 2. 10-Kalib Henry (3); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 4. 12-Tyler Drueke (5); 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen (2); 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett (6); 7. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (7).

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:10.598 (4); 2. 5-Kerry Madsen, 00:10.702 (9); 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:10.726 (17); 4. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:10.734 (15); 5. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:10.737 (30); 6. 6-Carson McCarl, 00:10.745 (19); 7. 24-Garet Williamson, 00:10.796 (5); 8. 10-Kalib Henry, 00:10.813 (1); 9. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:10.819 (28); 10. 14H-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:10.824 (31); 11. 25-Lachlan McHugh, 00:10.828 (11); 12. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:10.829 (16); 13. 9-Chase Randall, 00:10.836 (20); 14. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:10.849 (8); 15. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:10.852 (21); 16. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:10.859 (26); 17. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 00:10.863 (23); 18. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:10.878 (29); 19. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:10.885 (3); 20. 12-Tyler Drueke, 00:10.933 (27); 21. 81-Terry McCarl, 00:11.010 (2); 22. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:11.040 (13); 23. 47-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.085 (24); 24. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:11.259 (14); 25. 105-Cody Ihlen, 00:11.335 (7); 26. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:11.509 (25); 27. 8-Micah Slendy, 00:11.569 (12); 28. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.686 (6); 29. O1-Jim Enga, 00:12.857 (10); 30. (DNS) 5B-Bill Wiese; 31. (DNS) 17-Lee Goos Jr.

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 71-Zach Olivier (6); 2. 3-Matt Steuerwald (7); 3. 55-John Hoing (4); 4. 98-Dan Jensen (2); 5. 64-Cory Yeigh (18); 6. 34K-Colby Klaassen (10); 7. 12-Mike Chaney (12); 8. 33-Garet Deboer (13); 9. 20K-Spenser Kalass (8); 10. 21-Ron Howe (15); 11. 86-Tracy Halouska (5); 12. 40-Tim Dann (3); 13. 211-Tyler Zebell (16); 14. 15-Brandon Ferguson (14); 15. (DNF) 29Z-JJ Zebell (11); 16. (DNF) 18-Ivan Olivier (1); 17. (DNF) 71X-Shaun Taylor (9); 18. (DNF) 1X-Aaron Foote (17).

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 98-Dan Jensen (1); 2. 40-Tim Dann (3); 3. 71X-Shaun Taylor (4); 4. 18-Ivan Olivier (2); 5. 33-Garet Deboer (6); 6. (DNF) 64-Cory Yeigh (5).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Matt Steuerwald (1); 2. 34K-Colby Klaassen (5); 3. 71-Zach Olivier (2); 4. 55-John Hoing (3); 5. 15-Brandon Ferguson (4); 6. 211-Tyler Zebell (6).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 29Z-JJ Zebell (3); 2. 86-Tracy Halouska (1); 3. 12-Mike Chaney (2); 4. 20K-Spenser Kalass (4); 5. 21-Ron Howe (5); 6. 1X-Aaron Foote (6).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 23-Brandon Bosma (1); 2. 18-Corbin Erickson (3); 3. 17-Lee Goos Jr (18); 4. 35-Sam Henderson (2); 5. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (9); 6. 03-Shayle Bade (7); 7. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (8); 8. 31-Koby Werkmeister (17); 9. 96-Blaine Stegenga (13); 10. 14-Nick Barger (5); 11. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (4); 12. 12L-John Lambertz (19); 13. 10-Trevor Serbus (14); 14. 81-Jared Jansen (15); 15. 28-Nicholas Winter (20); 16. 67-Dan Carsrud (12); 17. (DNF) 32-Trefer Waller (11); 18. (DNF) 64-Andy Pake (6); 19. (DNF) 74N-Luke Nellis (10); 20. (DNF) F5-Tim Rustad (16).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 31-Koby Werkmeister (2); 2. 17-Lee Goos Jr (1); 3. 12L-John Lambertz (5); 4. 28-Nicholas Winter (3); 5. 28M-Madison Miller (9); 6. 62J-Jay Masur (4); 7. 80P-Jacob Peterson (8); 8. 28G-Gracyn Masur (6); 9. 1B-Brayden Wiese (7).

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Nick Barger (1); 2. 23-Brandon Bosma (3); 3. 64-Andy Pake (4); 4. 96-Blaine Stegenga (5); 5. 17-Lee Goos Jr (7); 6. 12L-John Lambertz (6); 7. 28M-Madison Miller (2).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Corbin Erickson (3); 2. 35-Sam Henderson (2); 3. 03-Shayle Bade (5); 4. 10-Trevor Serbus (4); 5. 31-Koby Werkmeister (6); 6. 28G-Gracyn Masur (1).

Vahlco Wheels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Dan Carsrud (2); 2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (4); 3. 32-Trefer Waller (3); 4. 81-Jared Jansen (6); 5. 28-Nicholas Winter (5); 6. 1B-Brayden Wiese (1).

Maxim Chassis Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 74N-Luke Nellis (1); 2. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (4); 3. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (6); 4. F5-Tim Rustad (5); 5. 62J-Jay Masur (3); 6. 80P-Jacob Peterson (2).

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Ace Ready Mix Night featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks; and Monday for Myrl & Roy’s Paving Night with the Ben Nothdurft Memorial presented by Bargain Barn Tire Center featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Tri-State Late Models

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.