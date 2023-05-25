33rd National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Festivities June 2 and 3!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, May 24, 2023 – Induction festivities are upon us here at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, and the schedule is a bit different than years past. Having thirteen inductees instead of our usual allotment of eight (due to our missed year with the pandemic) adds to not only our preparation, but the number of attendees we’ll be having. If you haven’t gotten your tickets for the induction banquet on Saturday June 3, call today, as there are a lot sold, and none will be available at the door!

Friday

It’s always a fun weekend, with Friday, June 2 being another highlight. Our bench racing sessions with past National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductees is always a great time! Some things are not changing. Dave Hare will return to emcee the event and keep things in as much order as he can!

The thing that is changing are the times. We’ll have sandwiches and refreshments at NOON on the second floor of the museum on Friday. The bench racing session will be from 1 to 3 p.m. The event is open and FREE to the public. The time change accommodates the two-night Avanti Windows and Doors Corn Belt Clash featuring the USAC sprint cars.

Having our former inductees back to tell their stories is always a great time and Dave Hare does a great job with them. Speaking of former inductees, several have told us they will be in attendance over the weekend here. Dave Argabright, Shane Carson, Doug Clark, Shirley Kear, Don Lamberti, Bob Mays, Lynn Paxton, Joe Saldana, Tom Schmeh, Jimmy Sills and Pat Sullivan have indicated they will be joining us. You can count on more surprising us!

Of course, our 2023 inductees Max Dolder, Ken Hamilton, Paul Hazen, Chad Kemenah, Cory Kruseman, Joey Saldana, Tommy Sanders and Ralph Sheheen plan to be here, as well as the families of Johnny Capels, Bobby Marshall, Joie Ray and Johnny Vance Jr. Unfortunately, Alan Kreitzer will not be joining us due to a family event, but he’ll be here in spirit.

Saturday

Saturday, the 33rd National Sprint Car Hall of Fame banquet will commence at the Dyer-Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds behind the grandstands. The doors will open at 11 a.m. with dinner catered by the Rib Shack at Noon. The induction festivities will follow.

Following the banquet, everyone is invited to the second floor of the museum for the plaque unveiling for the thirteen new inductees!

“We’re very much looking forward to the induction of our 33rd class of inductees into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame!” says Executive Director, Bob Baker. “We encourage everyone coming to firm up their plans and order tickets now if you haven’t already! We look forward to welcoming everyone to Knoxville!”

Tickets for the banquet are $35 and can be ordered by calling Jody Rawlings (641 842-6176) or by e-mail at JRawlings@SprintCarHoF.com.

33rd National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Schedule

Friday, June 2

Noon – Sandwiches and Refreshments on the Second Floor of the Museum

1-3 p.m. – “Bench Racing” Session for National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductees hosted by Dave Hare on the Second Floor of the Museum (FREE to public)

6:45 p.m. – Avanti Windows and Doors Corn Belt Clash featuring the AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Cars and Knoxville Raceway 360’s

Saturday, June 3

33rd National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductions

11 a.m. – Doors Open at Dyer-Hudson Hall

Noon – Induction Banquet Commences

3:30 p.m. (approximately) Unveiling of 33rd class of inductees’ plaques on the Second Floor of the Museum

6:45 p.m. – Avanti Windows and Doors Corn Belt Clash featuring the AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Cars and Knoxville Raceway 410’s

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

