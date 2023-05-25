Lakeside and Lake Ozark Speedway Headline Memorial Day Weekend For The American Sprint Car Series

Bryan Hulbert

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (May 23, 2023) Going Lake hopping this Memorial Day Weekend, the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, along with the ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps will take on Lakeside Speedway on Friday, May 26, then Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28.

$4,000 to win, $400 to start on Friday at Lakeside; Saturday’s preliminary night event at Lake Ozark will pay $3,000 to win, $400 to start, with Sunday’s purse upped to $4,000 to win, $400 to start.

Looking to Friday night at Lakeside Speedway, the tour has visited the four-tenths-mile oval eight times since 2007 with seven different winners. The only repeat winner in National Tour action is Sam Hafertepe, Jr., with wins coming on August 3, 2021, and September 8, 2022. Gary Wright won the series debut on July 7, 2007. Other winners include Wayne Johnson, Brian Brown, Aaron Reutzel, Seth Bergman, and Blake Hahn.

Twenty trips to Lake Ozark Speedway since 2004, the Missouri oval has seen 14 drivers find their way to Victory Lane with six repeat winners, each claiming a pair of wins. Shane Stewart was the first to do so in the series debut during the 2004 Labor Day Weekend. The late Jesse Hockett swept the tour next visit, with Jason Johnson, Sammy Swindell, Sam Hafertepe, Jr., and Dylan Westbrook the other drivers sitting at a pair of wins each. Blake Hahn and Derek Hagar were the most recent drivers to add their names to the list of winners during last year’s Labor Day visit.

Rolling through Longdale Speedway this past weekend, the visits in Victory Lane were split between Jason Martin and Seth Bergman, with the two-night swing ending with Bergman atop the points by six after Martin suffered a cut tire Sunday, which put him ninth in the A-Feature. Both drivers are off to an absolutely roaring start to their season; they are currently being chased by Landon Britt. Ripping to his first podium finish of the season, Matt Covington picked up two spots to fourth, with Brandon Anderson fifth.

Suffering a massive crash racing for fifth on Sunday, Howard Moore will look for a rebound as he slipped to sixth. Landon Crawley is seventh, followed by Kyler Johnson, Jordon Mallett, and Michael Day.

Friday, May 26, at Lakeside Speedway, opens at 6:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 7:00 P.M. and Racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and military, $10 for youth (12-15), and free for kids 12 and under. Pits are $40. The event is being promoted by Terry Mattox. Lakeside Speedway is located at 5615 Wolcott Dr. in Kansas City, Kan. For more information, contact him at (918) 417-0624 or email terry@ascsracing.com.

Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, at Lake Ozark Speedway open each day at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 6:30 P.M. and Racing at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets per day are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors, $10 for youth (6-12), and $40 for the Pits. The event is being promoted by Lake Ozark Speedway. The track is located at 50 Twiggy Lane in Eldon, Mo. Information on the track, including advance ticket sales, can be found at http://www.lakeozarkspeedway.net. On-site camping is available. Call (417) 267-4944 for details.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ASCSRacing).

Quick Info:

Who: ASCS National and Warrior Region

Where: Lakeside Speedway (May 26) & Lake Ozark Speedway (May 27-28)

When: Friday, May 26, 2023

Where: Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, Kan.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Stands: 6:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Ticket Info:

Tickets: $25

Sen. & Mil.: $20

Youth (12-15): $10

Kids 12 & Under: Free

Pits: $40

Other Info:

Muffler: N/A

RACEceiver: 454.000

$4,000 to win, $400 to start

Track Contact Info:

Address: 5615 Wolcott Dr, Kansas City, KS 66109

Phone: (918) 417-0624

Web: https://www.lakesidespeedway.net

Social: https://www.facebook.com/lakesidespeedway.kansascity

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023:

Where: Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.)

Pits: 1:00 P.M.

Stands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 6:15 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Tickets: $25

Seniors: $22

Youth (6-12): $10

Kids 12 & Under: Free

Pits: $35

Other Info:

Muffler: N/A

RACEceiver: 454.000

$3,000 to win, $400 to start

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023:

Where: Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.)

Pits: 1:00 P.M.

Stands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 6:15 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Tickets: $25

Seniors: $22

Youth (6-12): $10

Kids 12 & Under: Free

Pits: $35

Other Info:

Muffler: N/A

RACEceiver: 454.000

$4,000 to win, $400 to start

Track Contact Info:

Address: 50 Twiggy Ln, Eldon, MO 65026

Phone: (314) 267-4944

Web: http://www.lakeozarkspeedway.net

Social: https://www.facebook.com/lakeozarkspeedway

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/americansprintcarseries

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ascsracing [@ascsracing]

Broadcast: http://www.racindirt.com

Live-Scoring: My Race Pass App

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 3 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway; 5/20 – Longdale Speedway); Seth Bergman – 1 (4/21 – Longdale Speedway);

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Seth Bergman 569; 2. Jason Martin 563; 3. Landon Britt 509; 4. Matt Covington 507; 5. Brandon Anderson 488; 6. Howard Moore 468; 7. Landon Crawley 462; 8. Kyler Johnson 461; 9. Jordon Mallett 457; 10. Michael Day 397;