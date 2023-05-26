OAKWOOD TRANSPORT PRESENTS TRUCKER NIGHT AT THE RACES FRIDAY AT OHSWEKEN

By Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 25, 2023) – The 26th season of racing at Ohsweken Speedway continues this Friday, May 26 when Oakwood Transport presents Trucker Night at the Races! Show your valid AZ or DZ license to receive $5 off grandstand admission.

The Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars and Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars will be in action on Friday, along with Duel on the Dirt series Home Track races for the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

Ryan Turner (360 Sprint), Austin Roes (Crate Sprint), Kyle Wert (Thunder Stock), and Dusty DeBoer (Mini Stock) opened their seasons with A-Main wins on Opening Night last week. They will each try to make it two in a row this Friday, but competition will be fierce – more than 120 entries are expected again this week between the four divisions.

Race time is 7:30PM on Friday, May 26. Adult grandstand admission is $20 on Friday, while Senior (65+) and Youth (13-17) admission is $15, and Kids (0-12) are FREE. Show your valid AZ or DZ license to receive $5 off grandstand admission. Please visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY ON GFORCETV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube, OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY on Facebook, or visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com to watch.

Ohsweken Speedway Media

Website: www.ohswekenspeedway.ca

Facebook: OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY

Twitter: @OhswekenSpdway

Instagram: @ohswekenspeedway

YouTube: GForceTV

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.