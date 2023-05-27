Santos Wins the Hooiser 100

BROWNBURG, Ind. (May 26, 2023) — Bobby Santos III capitalized on mechanical misfortune of Kody Swanson to win the Hooiser 100 Friday night at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Santos took the lead from Swanson with 31 laps to go after Swanson’s car slowed, forcing him pit side. Logan Seavey, Tyler Roahrig, Derek Bischak, and Taylor Ferns rounded out the top five.
Jake Trainor won the midget car main event.
USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: May 26, 2023 – Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, Indiana – .686-Mile Paved Oval – 66th Hoosier Hundred / Carb Night Classic Presented By Protective Insurance
HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: (Two laps combined) 1. Bobby Santos, 98, DJ-41.726; 2. Kody Swanson, 77, Doran/Binks-41.995; 3. Tanner Swanson, 02, Bowman-42.333; 4. Justin Grant, 91, Hemelgarn-42.541; 5. C.J. Leary, 6, Klatt-42.573; 6. Derek Bischak, 131, Bischak-42.609; 7. Emerson Axsom, 20, Nolen-42.618; 8. Nathan Byrd, 88, Byrd-42.792; 9. Russ Gamester, 51, Gamester-42.830; 10. Tyler Roahrig, 19, Legacy-42.864; 11. Patrick Lawson, 2, Lawson-42.917; 12. Davey Hamilton Jr., 14, Hamilton/SRG-42.988; 13. Taylor Ferns, 555, Ferns-42.989; 14. Billy Wease, 60, Wilson-43.006; 15. Logan Seavey, 22, Rice/Abacus-43.181; 16. Kyle O’Gara, 67, SFHR-43.315; 17. Kyle Robbins, 7, KR-43.329; 18. Mario Clouser, 92, Kazmark-43.578; 19. Casey Buckman, 25, C-Buck/Sachs-43.773; 20. Mike McVetta, 94, RAM-43.836; 21. Trey Burke, 11, Hamilton-43.883; 22. Kyle Steffens, 08, Steffens-43.906; 23. Jerry Coons Jr., 24, Haggenbottom-43.961; 24. Wayne Johnson, 12, Two C-44.069; 25. Matt Westfall, 81, BCR-44.085; 26. Travis Welpott, 18, Welpott-44.196; 27. Bryan Gossel, 06, Gossel-44.479; 28. Gregg Cory, 32, Williams-44.662; 29. Brent Yarnal, 29, Yarnal-46.192; 30. Kaylee Bryson, 26, Pierce-46.583; 31. Tom Paterson, 111, Paterson-NT; 32. Dave Berkheimer, 31, Berkheimer-NT.
FEATURE: (146 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (1), 2. Logan Seavey (15), 3. Tyler Roahrig (10), 4. Derek Bischak (6), 5. Taylor Ferns (13), 6. Nathan Byrd (8), 7. Tanner Swanson (3), 8. Justin Grant (4), 9. Mario Clouser (18), 10. Mike McVetta (20), 11. Bryan Gossel (27), 12. Jerry Coons Jr. (23), 13. Casey Buckman (19), 14. Wayne Johnson (24), 15. Kaylee Bryson (30), 16. Travis Welpott (26), 17. Gregg Cory (28), 18. Russ Gamester (9), 19. Kody Swanson (2), 20. Kyle Steffens (22), 21. Trey Burke (21), 22. Patrick Lawson (11), 23. Matt Westfall (25), 24. C.J. Leary (5), 25. Kyle O’Gara (16), 26. Brent Yarnal (29), 27. Dave Berkheimer (32), 28. Emerson Axsom (7), 29. Billy Wease (14), 30. Kyle Robbins (17), 31. Davey Hamilton Jr. (12), 32. Tom Paterson (31). 1:13:53.60 (New Track Record)
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-115 Kody Swanson, Laps 116-146 Bobby Santos.
USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-125, 2-Kody Swanson-101, 3-Taylor Ferns-101, 4-Tyler Roahrig-91, 5-Kaylee Bryson-82, 6-Justin Grant-78, 7-Bryan Gossel-74, 8-Bobby Santos-73, 9-Matt Westfall-72, 10-Brady Bacon-70.
OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-49, 2-Chase Stockon-43, 3-Justin Grant-37, 4-Logan Seavey-37, 5-Carson Garrett-31, 6-Matt Westfall-29, 7-C.J. Leary-27, 8-Brady Bacon-26, 9-Thomas Meseraull-26, 10-Kevin Thomas Jr.-20.
NEXT USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 17, 2023 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval – Open Wheel Madness
CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:
Dirt Draft Practice Fastest Driver: Bobby Santos (21.098)
Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Bobby Santos (41.726 – two laps combined)
Allgaier Performance Parts Fast Qualifier $1,000 Bonus: Bobby Santos
Best Appearing Crew $5,000 Bonus: Brent Yarnal
Hard Charger: Bryan Gossel (27th to 11th)
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. 29-Jake Trainor
2. 98-Bobby Santos
3. 51-Chuck Gurney Jr.
4. 67-Kyle O’Gara
5. 47-Kody Swanson
6. 3-Justin Grant
7. 26-Tanner Swanson
8. 57-Logan Seavey
9. 67JR-JR Hildebrand
10. 1-Brenham Crouch
11. 47B-Nathan Byrd
12. 60-Davey Hamilton Jr.
13. 40-Blake Brannon
14. 44-Todd Bertrand
15. 9-Johnny Zych
16. 57K-Kevin Studley
17. 7K-Nick Hamilton
18. 80-Annie Breidinger
19. 93-Travis Mahoney
DNS: 48-Ryan Shulkuski