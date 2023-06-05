AMSOIL USAC NON-WING NATIONAL SPRINT CAR TOUR RELEASES ROSTER OF TALENT EXPECTED FOR EASTERN STORM OPENER AT GRANDVIEW

Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA JUNE 5, 2023 . . . . . . The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will host the AMOSIL USAC Non-Wing National Sprint Car Tour joined by the 358 NASCAR Modifieds in this always popular double-header event set for Tuesday night, June 13 at the Grandview Speedway. This will mark the 16th Annual USAC Eastern Storm and the event is presented by Pioneer Pole Buildings.

The best non-wing sprint car stars will be in town to chase the $6,000 winner’s share in the 40 lap Jesse Hockett Classic. The 358 Modfieds are also on the program chasing a $3,000 to win payoff or $5,000 for a first time Thunder on the Hill Modified feature winner in the Pioneer Pole Building 30 lap main event.

The star-filled cast of USAC non-wing drivers will include current National Series Point Leader Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Justin Grant, Jake Swanson, Emerson Axsom, Mitchel Mole, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas Jr., Logan Seavey, Matt Westfall, Daison Pursley, Carson Garrett, Jadon Rodgers, Brandon Mattox, Briggs Danner, Alex Bright, Matt Mitchell, Charles Davis Jr., Shane Cottle and TMEZ to name a few.

The youthful and talented Logan Watt, who just recently scored his first Thunder on the Hill win in a 602 Sportsman feature, has indicated that he will competed in the 358 Modifieds on Tuesday night, June 13. Watt would like nothing more then to collect that PPB $2,000 first time Thunder Mod winner bonus and collect $5,000 for the win in the 30 lap feature.

Some additional bonus money is on the line from GT Radiators of Ambler, PA. GT Radiators has posted a $100 bonus for the Modified heat and consolation winners.

On race night, Tuesday, June 13, Gates will open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

Advance tickets for the Tuesday, June 13 event are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day. Adult admission tickets are $30, children 6 to 11 are $10 and children 5 and under will be admitted free. The Pit fee is $40 and a license is not required.

A talented 358 Modified roster is expected for this event. The modifieds will qualify through a series of GT Radiator qualifying events, leading up to the 30 lap PPB feature. Likely contenders for the modifieds include Brett Kressley, Craig VonDohren, Jeff Strunk, Billy Pauch Jr., Rick Laubach, Duane Howard, Kevin and Brian Hirthler and Jared Umbenhauer just to name a few.

Continued support of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is provided by NAPA Auto Parts, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment in Fleetwood, PA , Pioneer Pole Buildings, HVAC Distributors and Rich Mar Florist. These sponsors play a key role in the on-going success of the Thunder Series.