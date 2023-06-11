Macedo Released from the Hospital After Knoxville Crash

(June 10, 2023) — Carson Macedo was released from the hospital on Saturday morning following a violent crash at Knoxville Raceway during a World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series event. Macedo’s car slammed the wall in turn four after it appeared something broke on his race car, flipped down the race track, and caught on fire after landing. The Knoxville Raceway safety crew along with several drives came to Macedo’s aid. Macedo was able to exit the car with assistance and was transported to Knoxville Hospital & Clinics 1.2 miles from the race track.

Jason Johnson Racing confirmed this morning that Macedo was released from the hospital and walked out under his own power, but no information was made available on the extent of any injuries Macedo suffered in the incident.

Macedo was leading the World of Outlaws point standings going into Saturday’s event at Knoxville, but dropped to third behind Brad Sweet, who was one of the drivers that came to Macedo’s aid, and Saturday’s feature winner David Gravel.